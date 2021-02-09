9. Februar 2021 um 15:23 Uhr
Saar-Streitschlichtung soll in Frankreich helfen
Saarlands Justizstaatssekretär Roland Theis (CDU). Foto: Oliver Dietze/dpa/Archivbild
Saarbrücken Wenn in Frankreich künftig Zivilstreitigkeiten vor Gericht vermieden werden, könnte das an Erkenntnissen aus dem Saarland liegen. Justizstaatssekretär Roland Theis (CDU) zufolge sollen Erfahrungen aus dem Landesschlichtungsgesetz in ein Projekt des französischen Justizministeriums einfließen.
Begleitet wird es von Universitäten in Erlangen-Nürnberg und Saint-Étienne.
Hintergrund ist ein neues Gesetz in Frankreich, wonach bei bestimmten Streitigkeiten ein Schlichtungsversuch verpflichtend ist, um ein Gerichtsverfahren zu verhindern. Im Saarland hat man mit einer ähnlichen Regelung schon seit rund 20 Jahren Erfahrung, zum Beispiel bei Streit unter Nachbarn und Ehrverletzungen.
Rund 400 Verfahren gebe es im Saarland pro Jahr - etwa die Hälfte davon könne tatsächlich durch einen Vergleich beendet werden, so Theis. „Das ist schon eine Hausnummer. 200 Nachbarn, die sich nicht streiten: Das ist schon mal gar nicht so schlecht.“
Für das Projekt sollen unter anderem Richter, Schiedsleute, Rechtsanwälte und einfache Bürger befragt werden. Es soll bis Mai 2023 dauern. Im Saarland erhoffe man sich, „den ein oder anderen Kenntnisgewinn für die französischen Kollegen mitbringen zu können“ und auch von französischen Erfahrungen zu profitieren. Theis sprach von einem Beispiel für „gute grenzüberschreitende europäische Kooperation“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210209-99-367788/2