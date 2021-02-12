  1. Saarland
Rheinland-Pfalz beginnt mit Impfung bettlägeriger Menschen

Eine Flüssigkeit tropft aus der Kanüle einer Spritze. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/Illustration

Mainz Als eines der ersten Bundesländer beginnt Rheinland-Pfalz mit den Corona-Schutzimpfungen bettlägeriger Menschen in ihren Wohnungen. Den Beginn machen am 1. März vier Hausarzt-Pilotpraxen in Bitburg, Mayen (beide Eifel), Wendelsheim (Rheinhessen) und Münchweiler (Pfalz).

Sie sei zuversichtlich, dass bald auch andere Hausarztpraxen folgten, sagte Gesundheitsministerin Sabine Bätzing-Lichtenthäler (SPD) am Freitag in Mainz. „Soweit uns bekannt ist, sind wir das erste Bundesland.“

Betroffen seien rund 20 000 bis 25 000 Menschen über 80 Jahre, die nach der Festlegung des Bundes in die erste Kategorie fallen und gar nicht oder nur mit allergrößtem Stress in ein Impfzentrum kommen könnten. „Diese Menschen hatten bislang bundesweit keine Möglichkeit, geimpft zu werden“, sagte Bäzting-Lichtenthäler.

Die Feststellungen von Biontech, dass der Impfstoff unter bestimmten Bedingungen doch transportiert werden könne, sei die Voraussetzung für das Pilotprojekt. Das Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, Bundesinstitut für Impfstoffe und biomedizinische Arzneimittel, habe die Transportfähigkeit am Dienstag bestätigt.

Der Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer sei der einzige zugelassene für diese besonders gefährdete Gruppe gegen Covid-19, sagte die Landesvorsitzende des Hausärzteverbands, Barbara Römer. „Die Impfung wird sehnsüchtig erwartet. Wir werden jeden Tag bei unseren Hausbesuchen danach gefragt.“

