30. Dezember 2020 um 12:00 Uhr
Nikolauspostamt in Großrosseln
:
Rekord: Nikolauspostamt beantwortet knapp 30 000 Briefe
Der Nikolaus stempelt in der Nikolaushütte einen Brief ab. Foto: Oliver Dietze/dpa
St. Nikolaus Das Nikolauspostamt im saarländischen St. Nikolaus hat in diesem Jahr zu Weihnachten so viele Briefe wie noch nie bearbeitet.
Die 43 ehrenamtlichen Mitarbeiter antworteten auf 29 845 Schreiben von Kindern aus insgesamt 45 Ländern, wie der Festausschuss St. Nikolaus am Mittwoch der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mitteilte. Dies seien 3277 Briefe mehr gewesen als im Vorjahr. Die weitaus meiste Post kam aus Deutschland (rund 90 Prozent). Nach Angaben der Deutschen Post ist das Amt im Saarland das älteste Nikolauspostamt in Deutschland.
Aus dem Ausland stammten die meisten Briefe aus Taiwan (1331), China (378) und Frankreich (345). In diesem Jahr gab es auch erstmals Post aus Aserbaidschan und Kasachstan. Die Antworten ins Ausland wurden in Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch, Spanisch, Russisch, Polnisch und Chinesisch übersetzt. Viele Kinder hatten sich in den Briefen gewünscht, „dass Corona weggehen soll“.
Seit mehr als 50 Jahren schreiben Kinder an den Nikolaus in dem kleinen Ort in der Gemeinde Großrosseln nahe der französischen Grenze. Die Partnerschaft zwischen dem Festausschuss und der Post besteht seit 1967. Jedes Antwortkuvert ist mit einem Nikolaus-Sonderstempel versehen.
Vor zehn Jahren wurden noch knapp 16 500 Briefe in St. Nikolaus beantwortet - dem laut Organisatoren einzigen Ort in Deutschland mit diesem Namen. Bundesweit gibt es sieben Weihnachtspostfilialen, an die Kinder ihre Briefe an den Weihnachtsmann, das Christkind oder den Nikolaus schicken können.