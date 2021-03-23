23. März 2021 um 16:21 Uhr
Musikfestivals ziehen Register „gegen kulturelle Stille“
Besucher des Musikfestivals „Rock im Park“ 2016 verfolgen ein Konzert vor der Zeppelin Stage. Foto: picture alliance / dpa/Archivbild
Bernkastel-Kues Fünf Musikfestivals in Rheinland-Pfalz und im Saarland spielen gemeinsam gegen die kulturelle Stille in der Corona-Pandemie an. An fünf Tagen über Ostern (1. bis 5. April) bieten sie unter der Initiative quintatön fünf Streamingkonzerte mit hochkarätigen Musikern an, wie die Musikfestivals am Dienstag mitteilten.
„Mit diesem Schulterschluss möchten wir symbolhaft und klingend für den Zusammenhalt der Kultur in der Pandemie stehen.“
Zum Instrument oder Mikro greifen bei den Konzerten die Leiter und Leiterinnen der Festivals höchstpersönlich: Sie seien preisgekrönte Musiker, hieß es. Hinzu kämen Nachwuchsmusiker. Zu der Initiative gehören die Musikfestspiele Saar, die Kammermusiktage Mettlach, das Konz Musik Festival, das Mosel Musikfestival und das Internationale Musikfestival Koblenz.
Die fünf gut 30 Minuten langen Online-Konzerte seien jeweils um 20.15 Uhr auf den Webseiten und Social Media Kanälen der Festivals sowie den Streamingportalen von Südwestrundfunk und Saarländischem Rundfunk zu sehen. Quintatön (oder: Quintade) ist ein Orgelregister, in dem der fünfte Teilton, die Quinte, besonders ausgeprägt tönt.
Unterstützung bekomme das Projekt durch die Mitwirkung von Schauspieler Walter Sittler. Er werde die musikalischen Werke von Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Satie, C. Franck und anderen mit Texten von Autoren wie Erich Kästner, Carolin Emcke oder Brian Cleeve verbinden, hieß es.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210323-99-940033/2