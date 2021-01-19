19. Januar 2021 um 15:16 Uhr
Landesweite Inzidenz in Rheinland-Pfalz geht auf 100 zurück
Ein Abstrich für das Testverfahren auf das Coronavirus. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/Symbolbild
Mainz Die Zahl neuer Corona-Infektionen bezogen auf 100 000 Einwohner in Rheinland-Pfalz ist am Dienstag auf 100,4 gesunken. Vor einer Woche lag diese Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz noch bei 132,3. Damit hat sich die Infektionsdynamik seit Beginn des Jahres deutlich abgeschwächt - am 23. Dezember wurden in Rheinland-Pfalz noch 163,1 Neuinfektionen je 100 000 Einwohner gezählt.
Deutschlandweit waren es am Dienstag 131,5.
Die Gesundheitsämter registrierten am Dienstag 566 neue Corona-Infektionen, wie das Landesuntersuchungsamt weiter mitteilte. Die Gesamtzahl seit Beginn der Pandemie stieg damit auf 86 090 (Stand 14.10 Uhr). Aktuell sind demnach 14 562 Menschen im Land mit dem Virus Sars-CoV-2 infiziert. Die Zahl der Patienten, die mit oder an Covid-19 starben, stieg innerhalb von 24 Stunden um 41 auf 2145.
Innerhalb eines Tages mussten in Rheinland-Pfalz 39 an Covid-19 erkrankte Menschen ins Krankenhaus gebracht werden. Von 189 Covid-19-Patienten, die aktuell auf Intensivstationen behandelt werden, müssen 110 Patienten beatmet werden, wie aus Daten des Intensivregisters der Deutschen Interdisziplinären Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin (Divi) vom Dienstag hervorgeht.
Die höchste Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz in Rheinland-Pfalz gab es am Dienstag in Ludwigshafen mit 183,5. Danach folgen Worms (171,2), der Rhein-Hunsrück-Kreis (153,2), der Kreis Südliche Weinstraße (143,0) und der Kreis Bad Kreuznach (137,7). Zwei Kommunen liegen unter der Inzidenz-Schwelle von 50: der Kreis Trier-Saarburg (47,5) und die Stadt Zweibrücken (40,9).