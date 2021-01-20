20. Januar 2021 um 16:48 Uhr
Geld eingetroffen: Reptilium Landau atmet vorerst auf
Landau Das Reptilium in Landau/Pfalz hat nach eigenen Angaben eine Insolvenz vorerst abgewendet. „Mittlerweile haben wir das Kurzarbeitergeld für November und Dezember bekommen, und die Abschlagszahlung der Dezemberhilfe ist eingegangen“, sagte Chef Uwe Wünstel am Mittwoch.
„Man sieht wieder Licht am Ende des Tunnels - auch wenn wir noch nicht wissen, wie lange er ist“, meinte er.
Wegen Corona sind die Zoos und Tiergärten in Rheinland-Pfalz seit November geschlossen. Es fehlen Einnahmen. Auch im ersten Lockdown im Frühjahr zuvor mussten die Einrichtungen wochenlang zubleiben.
„Es stehen zwar noch immer knapp 40 000 Euro aus, aber mit den eingegangenen Zahlungen können wir beruhigt den Februar bestreiten - und wenn der Rest kommt, dann auch noch den März“, sagte Wünstel.
Auch Futter- und Geldspenden würden dafür sorgen, dass das Reptilium die Kosten für Futter und die Unterhaltung des Tierbestandes ohne Probleme fortführen könne. „Es sieht also wieder gut aus bei uns - zumindest bis auf Weiteres“, betonte der Tierpark-Chef. Das Reptilium hat 19 Mitarbeiter und 1200 Tiere, darunter Krokodile und Schlangen.