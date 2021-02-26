26. Februar 2021 um 11:14 Uhr
Esch in Luxemburg 2022 als Kulturhauptstadt Europas am Start
Esch/Alzette Der Startschuss für Esch in Luxemburg als Kulturhauptstadt Europas fällt in ziemlich genau einem Jahr: Offiziell los gehen werde das Programm unter dem Motto „Remix Culture“ am 22. Februar 2022, gefolgt von einer großen Feier am 26. Februar 2022, kündigte die Generaldirektorin von Esch2022, Nancy Braun, am Freitag an.
Geplant seien rund 140 Projekte, die die gesellschaftliche und kulturelle Vielfalt einer vom Erzbergbau geprägten Region vorstellten.
Diese „Minett-Region“ im Süden von Luxemburg reicht bis nach Frankreich: Daher sind bei der Europäischen Kulturhauptstadt 2022 neben Esch zehn weitere umliegende Luxemburger Gemeinden sowie acht französische Gemeinden der Kommunalverwaltung in Audun-le-Tiche mit im Boot. „Mit Esch2022 wollen wir die Geschichte unserer Region von der Stahlindustrie bis ins digitale Zeitalter erzählen“, sagte die Direktorin für das Kulturprogramm, Françoise Poos.
Immer wieder gehe es um den europäischen Gedanken, um Immigration und das Zusammenleben verschiedener Kulturen. Die Südregion von Luxemburg bietet dafür ein gutes Fundament: Hier leben bereits Menschen aus 120 Nationen zusammen, auch wegen der Universität in Esch-Belval. Esch mit rund 35 000 Einwohnern ist die zweitgrößte Stadt Luxemburgs.
Bis zum 22. Dezember 2022 sind Theater, Performances und digitale Kunst in allen beteiligten Gemeinden geplant. Zudem werde es eine Virtual Reality-Bustour durch Esch-Belval als Reise in die Vergangenheit des Hüttenwerks geben. Auf einem „Minett-Trail“ können Gäste zudem über 90 Kilometer schöne Natur und bräunlich-rote Erden bestaunen.
Das Projekt der Kulturhauptstadt Europas sei „eine einmalige Chance, wirtschaftlich, touristisch und kulturell zu wachsen, aber auch noch stärker in der Grenzregion zusammenzuwachsen“, sagte der Präsident von Esch 2022, Georges Mischo. 1995 und 2007 trug Luxemburgs Hauptstadt den Titel Kulturhauptstadt Europas. In 2022 sind zwei weitere Städte in Europa dabei: Kaunas in Litauen und Novi Sad in Serbien.
dpa-infocom, dpa:210226-99-604022/2