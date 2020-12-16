  1. Saarland
  2. Blick zum Nachbarn

Bundesbank tauscht 2020 fast 11 Millionen D-Mark um

Bundesbank tauscht 2020 fast 11 Millionen D-Mark um

D-Mark-Geldscheine und Münzen. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck/zb/dpa/Archivbild

Mainz/Frankfurt In den Filialen der Bundesbank in Rheinland-Pfalz und im Saarland sind im laufenden Jahr wieder große Summen D-Mark in Euro gewechselt worden. Bis Ende November wurden Scheine und Münzen im Wert von gut 10,8 Millionen D-Mark umgetauscht, wie die Bundesbank in Frankfurt auf Anfrage mitteilte.

Damit war die Summe etwas höher als ein Jahr zuvor (10,4 Mio D-Mark).

Zwar hat der Euro seit dem 1. Januar 2002 die nationale Währung abgelöst. Immer wieder jedoch entdecken Verbraucher alte D-Mark-Bestände per Zufall: versteckt in Schubladen, im Keller, in Büchern oder gar vergraben im Garten.

Anders als die Zentralbanken in vielen anderen Euroländern tauscht die Bundesbank - unter anderem in ihren Filialen in Koblenz, Mainz, Ludwigshafen und Saarbrücken - die alten Scheine und Münzen unbefristet um. Die Hauptverwaltung in Mainz ist dabei zuständig für sämtliche per Post eingereichten D-Mark-Bestände. Der zur Euro-Umstellung festgelegte Wechselkurs gilt unverändert: Einen Euro bekommt man für 1,95583 D-Mark.

Noch immer sind D-Mark-Bestände im Milliardenwert im Umlauf: Ende November 2020 waren nach Angaben Bundesbank Scheine und Münzen im Gesamtwert von 12,4 Milliarden Mark (6,34 Mrd Euro) noch nicht umgetauscht. Die Währungshüter rechnen damit, dass ein Teil davon nie zurückgegeben wird - unter anderem deshalb, weil Sammler sich alte Scheine und Münzen gesichert haben.

Bundesbank zum D-Mark-Umlauf