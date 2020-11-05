5. November 2020 um 14:50 Uhr
Breitbandausbau soll mit Online-Antrag beschleunigt werden
Ein Bündel mit Umhüllungen für Glasfaserkabel hängt vor dem blauen Himmel. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa/Symbolbild
Mainz Telekommunikationsunternehmen können Leitungsverlegungen zum Breitbandausbau in Rheinland-Pfalz und Hessen ab sofort digital beantragen. Möglich mache das ein neuer Online-Antrag, teilte das rheinland-pfälzische Innenministerium am Donnerstag in Mainz mit.
Dieser stehe in sieben Kommunen der beiden Länder bereits zur Verfügung und vereinfache die Genehmigungsprozesse für den Breitbandausbau.
Das neue Online-Portal biete Antragstellern unter anderem die Möglichkeit, Geodaten anzugeben und ihr Vorhaben zu beschreiben. Nach Angaben des Mainzer Innenministeriums ermögliche das den Behörden eine schnellere Prüfung der Anträge. Längere Bearbeitungszeiten aufgrund von Rückfragen und unvollständigen oder fehlerhaften Angaben sollen damit zukünftig der Vergangenheit angehören.
„Der Auf- und Ausbau digitaler Infrastrukturen auf Glasfaserbasis steht im Zentrum der gemeinsamen Anstrengungen“, sagte der rheinland-pfälzische Innenstaatssekretär Randolf Stich. Bei der Umsetzung seien die kommunalen Genehmigungsprozessen sehr wichtig. „Pilotkommunen starten nun in die nutzerfreundliche Online-Umsetzung.“
„Die Digitalisierung funktioniert am besten, wenn sie einheitlich erfolgt“, sagte der hessische Digitalstaatssekretär Patrick Burghardt. Deswegen hätten Rheinland-Pfalz und Hessen den digitalen Breitbandantrag nach dem Modell „Einer für Alle“ entwickelt.