22. Januar 2021 um 16:47 Uhr
BASF streicht 600 Stellen im Dienstleistungsbereich
Industrieanlagen am Stammwerk des Chemiekonzerns BASF. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa/Archivbild
Ludwigshafen Der BASF-Konzern streicht bis Ende 2022 am Standort Ludwigshafen rund 600 Stellen im Dienstleistungsbereich. Der Schritt sei Teil eines schon früher angekündigten Abbaus von weltweit bis zu 2000 Stellen im Bereich Global Business Services, sagte eine Sprecherin des Chemie-Unternehmens am Freitag.
Ein Großteil der Tätigkeiten werde ab März in den BASF-Dienstleistungszentren in Berlin, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) und Montevideo (Uruguay) angesiedelt. „Die Stellen werden in diesen Hubs teilweise wieder aufgebaut.“
Betriebsbedingte Kündigungen sind in Ludwigshafen bis Ende 2025 durch eine Standortvereinbarung ausgeschlossen. Für einen Stellenabbau nutze die BASF natürliche Fluktuation und auch Aufhebungsvereinbarungen mit Abfindungen, sagte die Sprecherin.
Beschäftigte, deren Stellen wegfallen und für die eine solche Vereinbarung nicht in Frage komme, würden auf andere offene Stellen in der BASF vermittelt. Mit wie vielen Beschäftigten bereits Einigung erzielt worden sei, wollte die Sprecherin nicht mitteilen.
Die BASF will mit der Neuausrichtung von Global Business Services ab 2023 jährlich rund 200 Millionen Euro sparen. Bei der Einheit arbeiten weltweit rund 8400 Beschäftigte, davon rund 1400 in Ludwigshafen. Die Einheit war erst Anfang 2020 gegründet worden und kümmert sich unter anderem um Finanzen, Logistik und Personal. Auch nach Abschluss der Neuausrichtung würden Beschäftigte des Bereichs Serviceaufgaben am Standort Ludwigshafen wahrnehmen, hieß es.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210122-99-133753/3