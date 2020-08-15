Auch in Trier Probleme mit Corona-Tests

Trier Auch in Rheinland-Pfalz kommt es zu Verzögerungen bei der Übermittlung von Ergebnissen der Corona-Tests - etwa in Trier. Es sei schwer zu schaffen, alle negativen Befunde zeitnah herauszugeben, sagte der Leiter des Gesundheitsamtes für Trier und Trier-Saarburg, Harald Michels, am Samstag der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

Das liege auch daran, dass alles mit Papier gemacht werde. Alle positiven Fälle seien aber sofort informiert worden - „da sind wir ganz nah an den Leuten“, sagte Michels. „Das ist hier nicht so wie in Bayern. Wir schaffen es nur nicht, die negativen Befunde zeitnah rauszugeben.“ Zuvor hatte bereits das ZDF über die Verzögerungen berichtet.

Drastische Verzögerungen hatte es zuvor in Bayern gegeben. 44 000 Rückkehrer von Auslandsreisen warteten - Stand Mittwoch - nach Tests an den Autobahnen dort noch auf ihre Ergebnisse, darunter mehrere Hundert nachweislich Infizierte.

In Trier sei am Samstag bereits personell aufgestockt worden, berichtete der Amtsleiter weiter. „Heute sind wir mit mindestens acht Leuten dran, und am Montag sind wir mit noch mehr Leuten dran. Dann wird das rasch aufgearbeitet.“ Durch die Fülle der Tests komme es zum Arbeitsverzug.

„Es liegt nicht an unserem guten Willen, es liegt einfach an der Struktur: Dass noch mit Papier geschafft werden muss“, betonte Michels. Es liege nicht „an uns als Gesundheitsamt“, sondern der Bund sei dafür verantwortlich. Es sei dringend notwendig, dass deutsche elektronische Melde- und Informationssystem „mal auf Vordermann zu bringen, dass es funktioniert“.

„Man hätte besser, bevor man so etwas aus dem Boden stampft, politisch die Strukturen geschaffen, die das leisten können“, meinte Michels. In Luxemburg zum Beispiel arbeite man elektronisch. „Mit Papier kann das bei den Mengen nicht funktionieren.“

Bis Freitagabend waren an der Station auf einem Autobahnrastplatz bei Trier 4545 Tests bei Reiserückkehrern absolviert worden. Bis Freitagmittag lagen fünf positive Fälle vor. „Was bei uns auf jeden Fall nicht passiert ist, ist, dass die Positiven nicht informiert werden“, unterstrich der Amtsleiter.