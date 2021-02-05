5. Februar 2021 um 13:59 Uhr
Auch Bundesregierung begrüßt Stopp des US-Truppenabzugs
Einfahrt zum US-Militärflughafen in Spangdahlem. Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa/Archivbild
Berlin/Speicher Die Bundesregierung hat den Stopp des US-Truppenabzugs aus Deutschland begrüßt. „Wir haben ja immer die Überzeugung vertreten, dass die Stationierung amerikanischer Truppen hier in Deutschland der europäischen und der transatlantischen Sicherheit dient und damit in unser beiderseitigem Interesse ist“, sagte Regierungssprecher Steffen Seibert am Freitag in Berlin.
Man schätze die jahrzehntelange Zusammenarbeit mit den US-Streitkräften sehr. „Das ist ein Teil der transatlantischen gelebten Freundschaft.“
US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte am Donnerstag angekündigt, dass die unter seinem Vorgänger Donald Trump ausgearbeiteten Pläne zum Abzug 12 000 amerikanischer Soldaten aus Deutschland auf Eis gelegt werden. Bis zum Abschluss einer gründlichen Überprüfung der weltweiten Stationierung von US-Soldaten werde es keinen Truppenabzug geben.
Ein Abzug würde unter anderem in Rheinland-Pfalz den Standort Spangdahlem betreffen. Der Bürgermeister der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm, Manfred Rodens (CDU), hatte am Vortag dem SWR gesagt, er sei sicher, dass die US-Truppen in Spangdahlem bleiben. „Es ist zwar noch nicht formell, aber wir sind sehr entspannt. Wir gehen zu 100 Prozent davon aus, dass die F16-Staffel in Spangdahlem verbleibt.“ Auch zahlreiche Vertreter aus der Landespolitik hatten die Ankündigung Bidens begrüßt.
Seibert sagte in Berlin weiter, man werde nun die weiteren Planungen verfolgen. „Aber das ist eine inneramerikanische Angelegenheit, wie diese Prüfung nun vonstatten geht.“ Trump hatte den Teilabzug der US-Soldaten aus Deutschland im vergangenen Juni angekündigt. Er begründete dies unter anderem mit zu geringen Verteidigungsausgaben des Nato-Partners. Demnach sollte ein Drittel der damals 36 000 Soldaten in Deutschland in die USA zurückkehren oder in andere europäische Nato-Länder verlegt werden.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210205-99-317284/2