799 Corona-Neuinfektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz

Eine Ärztin zeigt in einem Labor einen Test für das Coronavirus. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/Symbolbild

Mainz In Rheinland-Pfalz sind seit Mittwoch 15 weitere Menschen mit oder an Covid-19 gestorben. Die Zahl der Todesfälle liegt nunmehr bei 1213, wie das Gesundheitsministerium in Mainz am Donnerstag mitteilte.

Am Vortag war ein Tageshöchststand mit 61 Toten festgestellt worden.

Neue Infektionen wurden binnen eines Tages bis zum Donnerstag (Stand 11.30 Uhr) landesweit 799 gezählt. Damit kletterte die Zahl der bestätigten Infizierten in der Pandemie auf nunmehr 67 521. Aktuell infiziert sind 20 460 Menschen, 109 mehr als am Vortag. Die Marke von 20 000 war am Vortag überschritten worden.

Laut dem Intensivregister der Deutschen Interdisziplinären Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin (Divi) wurden in Rheinland-Pfalz zuletzt 240 Corona-Patienten auf Intensivstationen in Krankenhäusern behandelt, 103 von ihnen wurden beatmet (Stand: Donnerstag 12.15 Uhr).

