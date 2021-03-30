30. März 2021 um 16:11 Uhr
608 neue Corona-Infektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz
Eine Laborantin führt Untersuchungen zum Coronavirus durch. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa/Symbolbild
Mainz Die Gesundheitsämter in Rheinland-Pfalz haben am Dienstag 608 neue Corona-Infektionen gemeldet. Aktuell sind 10 208 Menschen im Land mit dem Virus Sars-CoV-2 infiziert, wie das Landesuntersuchungsamt mitteilte (Stand: 14.10 Uhr).
Das ist der höchste Wert seit dem 6. Februar. Die Zahl der Patienten, die mit oder an dem Virus starben, stieg um 9 auf 3322. Die sogenannte Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz, also die Zahl der Neuinfektionen bezogen auf 100 000 Einwohner in den zurückliegenden 7 Tagen, liegt landesweit bei 114,1 - nach 79,8 vor einer Woche.
Die höchste Inzidenz gibt es derzeit in der Stadt Worms mit 223,8. Danach folgen der Kreis Neuwied (212,8), die Stadt Speyer (209,6) und der Kreis Altenkirchen (206,5). Von den 36 Kreisen und Städten des Bundeslands sind 16 über einer Inzidenz von 100 und 4 unter einem Wert von 50. Die niedrigste Inzidenz meldet der Landkreis Bernkastel-Wittlich mit 25,8. In der Landeshauptstadt Mainz liegt der Wert bei 113,9 - Oberbürgermeister Michael Ebling (SPD) kündigte am Dienstag eine nächtliche Ausgangsbeschränkung ab Gründonnerstag an.
Die Pandemie begann in Rheinland-Pfalz Ende Februar 2020 mit einem positiven Test in Koblenz. Seitdem haben sich in dem Bundesland nachweislich 115 907 Menschen mit Sars-CoV-2 infiziert.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210330-99-30285/2