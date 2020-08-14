14. August 2020 um 20:51 Uhr
Kader nimmt Gestalt an
:
Doll und Hoffmann verstärken FCH
Niklas Doll hat beim FC Homburg einen Profivertrag unterschrieben.
Foto: Hagen/Markus Hagen
Homburg Der Kader des Fußball-Regionalligisten FC Homburg nimmt Konturen an. Der bisherige U23-Spieler Niklas Doll erhält einen Profivertrag, Philipp Hoffmann kommt aus Münster.
Was für ein Aufstieg für den 20-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler Niklas Doll: Bis Ende Juni gehörte er noch zum Kader der U23 des FC Homburg. Seit Juli trainierte er mit dem Regionalligateam des FCH – und konnte dort Trainer Matthias Mink überzeugen. Dieser sagt: „Niklas hat uns mit seinem unbändigen Willen, aber auch mit seinen fußballerischen Qualitäten beeindruckt.“ Und wie: Doll erhielt am Donnerstag einen Profivertrag bis 2022.
Im Sommer 2017 kam Doll als Jugendspieler von Wormatia Worms zu den Grün-Weißen. „Wir wollen Niklas in den nächsten Monaten weiterentwickeln. Er soll als weiterer Baustein in den Regionalliga-Kader integriert werden“, sagt Mink. Doll will seine Chance nutzen. Beim 8:0-Testspielsieg des FCH am Samstag beim SV Hasborn trug sich der „Neuzugang“ gleich in die Torschützenliste ein.
Wenn der FCH am Samstag um 15Uhr im Viertelfinale des Saarlandpokals beim TuS Herrensohr antritt, wird Doll aber wohl nicht zum Aufgebot gehören, da wegen Corona nur 15 statt wie sonst 18 Spieler im Kader stehen dürfen. Mink hatte im Vorfeld angekündigt, im Pokal mit dem stärksten Aufgebot antreten zu wollen.
Einen Tag nachdem Doll seinen Profivertrag unterschrieb, hat der FCH auch den 28-jährigen Mittefeldspieler Philipp Hoffmann von Preußen Münster verpflichtet. Er erhält einen Vertrag bis Sommer 2021.
„Mit Philipp konnten wir einen drittligaerfahrenen Spieler verpflichten, der über eine außerordentliche Geschwindigkeit verfügt. Gerade im Umschaltspiel und dem schnellen Spiel in die Tiefe wird Philipp unser Offensivspiel torgefährlicher machen“, sagt Mink.
Flügelspieler Hoffmann war bis 2014 für den 1. FC Saarbrücken aktiv, wo er mit 19 Jahren in der 3. Liga debütierte. 2014 folgte der Wechsel nach Münster. Hoffmann hat 182 Spiele in der 3. Liga absolviert, dabei 15 Tore erzielt und 21 vorbereitet