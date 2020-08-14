Kader nimmt Gestalt an : Doll und Hoffmann verstärken FCH

Homburg Der Kader des Fußball-Regionalligisten FC Homburg nimmt Konturen an. Der bisherige U23-Spieler Niklas Doll erhält einen Profivertrag, Philipp Hoffmann kommt aus Münster.

Was für ein Aufstieg für den 20-jährigen Mittelfeldspieler Niklas Doll: Bis Ende Juni gehörte er noch zum Kader der U23 des FC Homburg. Seit Juli trainierte er mit dem Regionalligateam des FCH – und konnte dort Trainer Matthias Mink überzeugen. Dieser sagt: „Niklas hat uns mit seinem unbändigen Willen, aber auch mit seinen fußballerischen Qualitäten beeindruckt.“ Und wie: Doll erhielt am Donnerstag einen Profivertrag bis 2022.

Im Sommer 2017 kam Doll als Jugendspieler von Wormatia Worms zu den Grün-Weißen. „Wir wollen Niklas in den nächsten Monaten weiterentwickeln. Er soll als weiterer Baustein in den Regionalliga-Kader integriert werden“, sagt Mink. Doll will seine Chance nutzen. Beim 8:0-Testspielsieg des FCH am Samstag beim SV Hasborn trug sich der „Neuzugang“ gleich in die Torschützenliste ein.