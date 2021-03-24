24. März 2021 um 16:02 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Pandemiesorgen drücken Dax ins Minus
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Die Dax-Rekordjagd ist vorst gestoppt. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt im Sog der US-Börsen, doch größere Schwankungen sind an diesem Freitag möglich.
Die Pandemie hat die Anleger wieder fest im Griff. Der Dax gab um 0,65 Prozent auf 14.566,55 Punkte nach.
Börsianer sehen das Börsenbarometer derzeit auf Konsolidierungskurs, nachdem es in der Vorwoche mit 14 804 Punkten einen Rekord aufgestellt hatte.
Der MDax verlor am Mittwoch 0,71 Prozent auf 31.523,48 Punkte. Auf europäischer Bühne lag der Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx zuletzt minimal im Plus.
Am Markt gelten die wirtschaftlichen Sorgen wegen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen in vielen Ländern als Belastung. Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel kippte nach massiver Kritik an der geplante Corona-Osterruhe diese Regelung aus den jüngsten Bund-Länder-Beschlüssen wieder.
Die Aktien von Infineon legten im Dax um 0,3 Prozent zu und jene des Chip-Branchenausrüsters Aixtron im MDax um 0,9 Prozent.
Bewegung gab es vereinzelt nach Zahlenvorlagen aus der zweiten Börsenreihe. Die Papiere des Erneuerbare-Energien-Unternehmens Encavis rutschten nach recht solidem Start um zuletzt fast acht Prozent ab und fanden sich damit am MDax-Ende wieder.
Der Euro gab angesichts der jüngsten Entwicklung der Corona-Krise etwas weiter nach und notierte zuletzt bei 1,1817 US-Dollar. Die Europäische Zentralbank hatte den Referenzkurs am Dienstagnachmittag noch auf 1,1883 (Montag: 1,1926) Dollar festgesetzt. Der Dollar kostete damit 0,8415 (0,8385) Euro.
Am Rentenmarkt fiel die Umlaufrendite von minus 0,39 Prozent am Vortag auf minus 0,41 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex stieg um 0,05 Prozent auf 145,21 Punkte. Der Bund-Future gab um 0,08 Prozent auf 171,99 Punkte nach.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210318-99-871082/32