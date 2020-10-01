1. Oktober 2020 um 12:17 Uhr
Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg
:
Luftfahrtbehörde gestattet BER-Inbetriebnahme
Blick auf das Hauptterminal (l.) und ein Nebengebäude vom Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg „Willy Brandt“ (BER). Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Schönefeld Planungsfehler, Baumängel, Erweiterungen und exorbitante Mehrkosten - er ist wohl Deutschlands berühmteste Dauerbaustelle: der Hauptstadtflughafen BER. Doch damit ist nun Schluss - die letzten notwendige Behörde hat ihre Zustimmung für die Eröffnung am 31. Oktober gegeben.
Rund 14 Jahre nach dem ersten Spatenstich für den neuen Hauptstadtflughafen BER gibt es für die Eröffnung nun auch den letzten notwendigen Behördenstempel.
Die Gemeinsame Obere Luftfahrtbehörde Berlin-Brandenburg gestattete am Donnerstag die Betriebsaufnahme und übergab das Betreiberzeugnis, wie das brandenburgische Verkehrsministerium und die Flughafengesellschaft mitteilten.
Die Behörde habe den BER auf Herz und Nieren geprüft und nun den letzten wichtigen Meilenstein gesetzt, bemerkte Minister Guido Beermann (CDU). Flughafenchef Engelbert Lütke Daldrup sagte: „Nach menschlichem Ermessen steht einer Eröffnung des BER am 31. Oktober 2020 nichts mehr entgegen.“
Der neue Flughafen an der Berliner Stadtgrenze im brandenburgischen Schönefeld sollte eigentlich vor neun Jahren in Betrieb gehen. Wegen Fehlplanungen, Baumängeln und technischer Probleme wurde die Eröffnung jedoch immer wieder verschoben.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201001-99-783605/2