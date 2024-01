Gastgewerbe Großbritannien verliert 2023 mehr als 500 Pubs

Over 500 of the UK's pubs closed in 2023.



Stubbornly high energy bills, some of the highest beer duty in Europe and no VAT relief has forced hundreds of our pubs to call last orders for the final time.



Urgent action from Government is needed to save our pubs. https://t.co/e8bgX9pZs8 pic.twitter.com/Eh2e4SMkfK