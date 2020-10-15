15. Oktober 2020 um 12:35 Uhr
Warenhauskonzern in Schieflage
:
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof schließt reihenweise Warenhäuser
Auch die Kaufhof Filiale in Essen ist geschlossen. Foto: Alexander Blum/dpa
Essen Für viele Städte ist es das Ende einer Ära: Von Hamburg bis Fulda machen Filalen des Kaufhauses Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof dicht. Tausende Menschen verlieren ihren Arbeit und die Einkaufsstrassen werden dadurch nicht attraktiver.
Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof macht ernst: Nach dem erfolgreichen Abschluss des Insolvenzverfahrens schließt der deutsche Warenhauskonzern in dieser Woche eine ganze Reihe von nicht mehr rentablen Filialen.
Das Kaufhof-Warenhaus in der Hamburger Mönckebergstraße stellte schon für immer den Warenverkauf ein, ebenso der Kaufhof in Essen. Weitere Filialen unter anderem in Braunschweig, Witten und Fulda sollen in den nächsten Tagen folgen. Wie viele genau, darüber wollte ein Unternehmenssprecher keine Auskunft geben.
Insgesamt sieht das Sanierungskonzept des Konzerns die Schließung von gut 40 der zuletzt noch rund 170 Warenhäuser vor. Allerdings kommt die Schließung der betroffenen Häuser nicht auf einen Schlag - einige von ihnen sollen noch für das Weihnachtsgeschäft geöffnet bleiben und erst im Januar dicht machen.
Der traditionsreiche Warenhauskonzern war in der Corona-Krise in eine massive Schieflage geraten und hatte Rettung in einem Schutzschirmverfahren suchen müssen. Im Zuge des Insolvenzverfahrens gelang es, Schulden in Höhe von mehr als zwei Milliarden Euro abzuschütteln. Anfang Oktober ließ er das Insolvenzverfahren hinter sich.
Für Tausende Mitarbeiter bedeutet die Neuaufstellung allerdings den Verlust ihrer Arbeitsplätze. Fast 130 Kaufhäuser und mehr als 16 000 Arbeitsplätze bleiben aber erhalten.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201015-99-954652/3