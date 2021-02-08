8. Februar 2021 um 18:15 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax&Co. wieder auf Rekordjagd
Das Wort „Dax“ steht im Handelssaal der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse an einer Wand. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa
Frankfurt/Main An den Aktienmärkten weltweit geht es unermüdlich aufwärts. Der nahezu unerschütterliche Glaube an eine wieder in Schwung kommende Weltwirtschaft gab am Montag den Börsen Auftrieb.
Umfangreiche Corona-Hilfspakete sowie globale Impfkampagnen und sinkende Neuinfektionszahlen unterfütterten diese Hoffnungen. So erklommen nicht nur die US-Börsen erneut Bestmarken und der japanische Nikkei 225 überwand erstmals seit dem Jahr 1990 die Marke von 29.000 Punkten. Auch hierzulande gelang dies den drei wichtigsten deutschen Indizes: Der Dax kletterte bereits am Morgen bis knapp unter 14.170 Punkte, bevor die Gewinne dann bis Handelsschluss nahezu vollständig abbröckelten. Die beiden Nebenwerte-Indizes, der MDax der mittelgroßen Werte und SDax für die Werte darunter, markierten ebenfalls Rekordstände.
Seit Tagen sind die Anleger zunehmend optimistisch gestimmt, nachdem Sorgen über größere Marktschwankungen durch spekulationsgetriebene Käufe in einzelnen Aktien wieder nachgelassen haben.
Der Dax beendete den Tag mit einem Aufschlag von 0,02 Prozent auf 14.059,91 Punkte. Seit dem Tief im Corona-Börsencrash im März 2020 ging es für den Dax schon um 70 Prozent nach oben. Nur minimal stärker hat der US-Index Dow Jones Industrial bislang zugelegt, während sich der Nasdaq-Auswahlindex 100 allerdings etwas mehr als verdoppelte. Und die DZ Bank sieht das Ende noch nicht erreicht. Sie stockte ihr Ziel für den Dax bis zum Jahresende von 14.000 auf 15.000 Punkte auf.
Der MDax beendete den Handel zum Wochenstart mit einem Aufschlag von 0,23 Prozent auf 32.474,07 Punkte. Der Leitindex der Eurozone rückte ebenfalls weiter vor, doch von einem Rekord ist der EuroStoxx 50 weit entfernt. Immerhin bewegt er sich wieder auf dem Niveau von Ende Februar 2020. Seinen Corona-Kurseinbruch hat er fast ausgebügelt.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210205-99-312418/14