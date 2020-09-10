10. September 2020 um 14:32 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax reagiert kaum auf EZB-Entscheid
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Auf den Zinsentscheid der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) hat der Dax am Donnerstag so gut wie gar nicht reagiert. Der Leitindex notierte zuletzt mit plus 0,06 Prozent auf 13.245,32 Punkten.
Der Index der mittelgroßen Werte notierte mit minus 0,05 Prozent auf 27.520,82 Punkten ebenfalls kaum verändert. Für den Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx ging es um 0,2 Prozent nach unten.
Die Währungshüter beließen den Leitzins im Euroraum auf dem Rekordtief von null Prozent. Im Rahmen ihres Notkaufprogramms steckt die EZB unverändert 1,35 Billionen Euro in Staats- und Unternehmensanleihen bis mindestens Ende Juni 2021. Volkswirte schließen aber nicht aus, dass die EZB ihr Notkaufprogramm bis zum Jahresende noch einmal aufstocken könnte.
Im Dax setzte eine Verkaufsempfehlung der UBS Covestro unter Druck. Die Papiere des Kunststoffkonzerns rutschten um 1,3 Prozent ab, hatten seit Anfang August allerdings deutlich zugelegt. Die Anteile von Continental gewannen an der Index-Spitze 2,9 Prozent. Die Berenberg Bank hatte sich optimistisch geäußert zu Autozulieferern mit Antriebsgeschäft. Insgesamt war die Stimmung im Autosektor gut.
Im MDax bewegten sich die Papiere von Knorr-Bremse kaum von der Stelle nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen und einer leicht optimistischeren Prognose.
Der Euro legte nach dem EZB-Entscheid etwas zu und kostete zuletzt 1,1848 US-Dollar. Die EZB hatte den Referenzkurs am Mittwochnachmittag noch auf 1,1773 Dollar festgesetzt. Am Rentenmarkt stieg die Umlaufrendite von minus 0,51 Prozent am Vortag auf minus 0,48 Prozent. Der Rentenindex Rex kletterte um 0,05 Prozent auf 146,05 Punkte. Der Bund-Future sank um 0,07 Prozent auf 173,46 Zähler.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200910-99-501451/5