10. September 2020 um 10:05 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax gibt Auftaktgewinne vor EZB-Sitzung ab
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Der Dax hat am Donnerstag vor den EZB-Entscheidungen seine Auftaktgewinne abgegeben.
Zuletzt verbuchte der Leitindex ein Minus von 0,10 Prozent auf 13.223,87 Punkte. Zuvor hatte er bis auf fast 13.300 Punkte zugelegt und damit Kurs genommen auf das in der Vorwoche erreichte Hoch seit dem Corona-Crash bei 13.460 Zählern. Anleger hielten sich nun aber vor der EZB-Sitzung lieber zurück, hieß es aus dem Handel.
Der MDax der mittelgroßen Werte verlor am Donnerstag 0,51 Prozent auf 27.393,33 Punkte. Für den Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx ging es um 0,2 Prozent nach unten.
Tags zuvor waren die Stabilisierung an der US-Technologiebörse Nasdaq sowie die Aussicht auf eine etwas optimistischere Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) die Auslöser eines erneut kräftigen Kursanstiegs.
Am frühen Donnerstagnachmittag werden nun die neuen Projektionen der EZB erwartet. Dabei wird es auch darum gehen, ob Notenbankchefin Christine Lagarde auf die geänderte geldpolitische Strategie der US-Zentralbank Fed eingehen wird. Ihre lockere Geldpolitik dürfte die EZB laut Ökonomen indes bestätigen.
Eine Verkaufsempfehlung der UBS setzte im Dax Covestro unter Druck. Die Papiere des Kunststoffkonzerns rutschten um 2,7 Prozent auf 42,83 Euro ab, hatten seit Anfang August allerdings deutlich zugelegt.
Im MDax reagierten die Papiere von Knorr-Bremse auf detaillierte Quartalszahlen und eine leicht optimistischere Prognose des Lkw- und Zugbremsenherstellers mit einem Minus von 0,2 Prozent. Die Aktien hatten bereits in den vergangenen Wochen deutlich zugelegt und erst in der vergangenen Woche ein Rekordhoch erreicht.
Im SDax trieb eine Kaufempfehlung der Berenberg Bank die Papiere von Schaeffler mit plus 1,8 Prozent an. Die Analysten lobten vor allem die Sparmaßnahmen des Autozulieferers.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200910-99-501451/3