30. Oktober 2020 um 10:14 Uhr
Börse in Frankfurt
:
Dax dämmt Minus deutlich ein
Der Dax ist der wichtigste Aktienindex in Deutschland. Foto: Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa
Frankfurt/Main Der Dax hat am Freitag in der ersten Handelsstunde seine Verluste deutlich eingedämmt. War der Leitindex vorbörslich noch unter 11.400 Punkte gerutscht, notierte er zuletzt nur noch 0,55 Prozent tiefer bei 11.534,67 Punkten.
Angesichts der verschärften Corona-Krise mit einem neuen Teil-Lockdown in Deutschland von diesem Montag an erlebte der Dax bislang eine rabenschwarze Woche. Aktuell beläuft sich der Wochenverlust auf 8,8 Prozent.
Im Wochenverlauf hatte der Dax mit 11.450 Punkten etwa 38 Prozent der Erholung von seinem Corona-Crashtief im März bis zum Zwischenhoch Anfang September wieder abgegeben.
Die Quartalsberichte der großen US-Technologiekonzerne kamen bei Anlegern am deutschen Aktienmarkt unterschiedlich an. Eigentlich seien ihre Zahlen nicht so schlecht, kommentierte Analyst Jochen Stanzl von CMC Markets. Doch die Erwartungen seien noch höher gewesen.
Für den MDax der 60 mittelgroßen Börsentitel ging es am Freitag um 0,45 Prozent auf 25.686,44 Punkte nach unten. Der Eurozonen-Leitindex EuroStoxx 50 gab in ähnlicher Größenordnung nach.
Top-Wert im Dax waren RWE mit plus 1,5 Prozent. Das Analysehaus Jefferies empfiehlt die Titel des Energiekonzerns nun zum Kauf und wird optimistischer für Windkraft. Die Anteile des Essenslieferdienstes Delivery Hero zollten ihrem jüngst guten Lauf Tribut und verloren am Index-Ende 2,2 Prozent.
Siltronic wurden im MDax von einer Kaufempfehlung der Deutschen Bank beflügelt. An der Index-Spitze gewannen die Papiere des Waferherstellers 3,2 Prozent.
SNP Schneider-Neureither aus dem Nebenwerteindex SDax veröffentlichte Zahlen für das dritte Quartal und bestätigte die Jahresprognose. Anfangs deutlich im Plus, gaben die Titel des Software-Spezialisten zuletzt moderat nach.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201030-99-141489/3