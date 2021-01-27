27. Januar 2021 um 23:18 Uhr
Starkes Wachstum
:
Apple bricht Rekorde im Weihnachtsquartal
Apple überschreitet erstmals die Marke von 100 Milliarden Dollar Quartalsumsatz. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
Cupertino Apple hat als drittes US-Unternehmen die Umsatzmarke von 100 Milliarden Dollar in einem Quartal geknackt. Damit einher geht der bisher höchste Gewinn in einem Vierteljahr. Das iPhone blieb mit dem Start des neuen Modells das wichtigste Apple-Produkt.
Apple hat im Weihnachtsquartal einen Rekordgewinn von gut 28,7 Milliarden Dollar eingefahren. Auch überschritt der iPhone-Konzern erstmals die Marke von 100 Milliarden Dollar Quartalsumsatz.
Das war zuvor nur dem Supermarktriesen Walmart und dem Ölkonzern Exxon Mobil gelungen. Analysten rechnen damit, dass im vergangenen Quartal auch Amazon zu diesem exklusiven Club dazustieß.
Mit 111,44 Milliarden Dollar war der Umsatz von Apple 21 Prozent höher als ein Jahr zuvor. Alle Produktreihen und auch das Dienste-Geschäft trugen zu dem Wachstum bei. Beim Gewinn gab es in dem Ende Dezember abgeschlossenen ersten Geschäftsquartal einen Zuwachs von 29,3 Prozent, wie Apple mitteilte.
Apple hatte zum Weihnachtsgeschäft das neue iPhone 12 auf den Markt gebracht, das erstmals für den superschnellen 5G-Mobilfunk gerüstet ist und erstmals seit Jahren wieder ein neues Design bekam. Der iPhone-Umsatz stieg im Jahresvergleich um 17,2 Prozent. Das iPhone bleibt damit das mit Abstand wichtigste Produkt von Apple.
Das Geschäft mit Abo-Diensten wie Apple Music oder iCloud-Speicher brachte einen Umsatz von knapp 15,8 Milliarden Dollar ein - fast ein Viertel mehr als ein Jahr zuvor.
Mit Mac-Computern erlöste Apple knapp 8,7 Milliarden Dollar, ein Plus von 21 Prozent. In der Corona-Krise legen die die Notebook-Verkäufe branchenweit zu. Apple brachte zudem erstmals Macs mit Prozessoren aus eigener Entwicklung statt Intel-Chips auf den Markt.
Einen Ausschlag für das starke Wachstum war eine deutliche Verbesserung des Apple-Geschäfts in China. Dort stieg der Umsatz binnen eines Jahres um 57 Prozent auf 21,3 Milliarden Dollar.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210127-99-199027/2