24. November 2020 um 10:40 Uhr
Corona-Pandemie
:
Airline Qantas will Impfpflicht für Flugreisende einführen
Die Fluggesellschaft Qantas will eine Impfpflicht für ihre Passagiere einführen. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Sydney Die australische Fluggesellschaft Qantas plant eine Impfpflicht zumindest für internationale Flüge. Qantas-Chef Joyce rechnet weltweit mit ähnlichen Regeln.
Aus Sorge vor einer weiteren Verbreitung des Coronavirus will Australiens nationale Fluggesellschaft Qantas eine Impfpflicht für ihre Passagiere einführen.
Sobald ein Impfstoff verfügbar sei, würden die Allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen der Airline entsprechend angepasst, sagte Qantas-Chef Alan Joyce dem australischen Sender Nine News. Während man über das weitere Vorgehen bei Inlandsflügen noch nicht entschieden habe, sei die Situation bei Interkontinentalverbindungen klar: „Wir werden von internationalen Reisenden verlangen, dass sie geimpft sind, bevor wir sie an Bord lassen.“
Joyce geht nach eigenen Worten davon aus, dass seine Fluggesellschaft damit nicht alleine steht - sondern weltweit ähnliche Regeln eingeführt werden. „Ich glaube, das wird eine normale Sache sein, nach Gesprächen mit meinen Kollegen von anderen Airlines zu urteilen.“
Anders als Qantas will die Lufthansa von ihren Passagieren keinen Corona-Impfnachweis verlangen. Die Einführung einer derartigen Pflicht sei zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt nicht geplant, erklärte ein Konzernsprecher in Frankfurt. Für die jeweiligen Einreisevoraussetzungen seien zudem die nationalen Regierungen der Länder zuständig. Diese müssten zunächst einen Plan zur Verteilung der bestellten Impfdosen erstellen, sobald sie verfügbar seien.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201124-99-439769/3