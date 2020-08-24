24. August 2020 um 21:52 Uhr
Coronavirus
:
Reisewarnung für Côte d’Azur und Île-de-France in Frankreich
Die Resewarnungen gelten für die französischen Regionen Île-de-France mit der Hauptstadt Paris und Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.
Foto: dpa/Kamil Zihnioglu
Berlin Die Bundesregierung hat am Montagabend wegen der Corona-Ansteckungsgefahren eine Reisewarnung für die französischen Regionen Île-de-France mit der Hauptstadt Paris sowie Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur ausgesprochen.
Beide Gebiete werden seitdem auf der fortlaufend aktualisierten Liste des bundeseigenen Robert Koch-Institutes (RKI) als Risikogebiete geführt. Solch eine Einstufung erfolgt nach gemeinsamer Entscheidung von Gesundheits-, Außen- und Innenministerium.
Die Einstufung als Risikogebiet bedeutet, dass für heimkehrende Urlauber eine Testpflicht auf das Coronavirus greift. Bis das Ergebnis vorliegt, müssen sie sich in häusliche Quarantäne begeben.
Zentrales Kriterium für die Einstufung als Risikogebiet ist, in welchen Staaten oder Regionen es in den vergangenen sieben Tagen mehr als 50 Neuinfizierte pro 100 000 Einwohner gegeben hat.
Eine Reisewarnung geht weiter. Sie ist zwar kein Reiseverbot, aber eine abschreckende Wirkung ist beabsichtigt. Und sie hat eine positive Seite für Verbraucher: Sie ermöglicht es Pauschalreisenden, Buchungen kostenlos zu stornieren.
Allerdings soll die erst kürzlich eingeführte Testpflicht für Rückkehrer aus Risikogebieten wieder abgeschafft und durch eine neue Regelung ersetzt werden. Entsprechende Vorschläge legten die Gesundheitsminister von Bund und Ländern am Montag nach einer Schaltkonferenz vor.