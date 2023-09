Überschwemmungen Libyen: Allein in Darna 20.000 Tote befürchtet

IOM Libya reports at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna due to #Storm Daniel, with 3,000 in Albayda, 1,000 in Almkheley, and 2,085 individuals still displaced in Benghazi. Number of deaths is currently unverified. Read the latest DTM Flash Update: https://t.co/js4Ra3RRmJ pic.twitter.com/ePK0kOw7NE