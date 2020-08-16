16. August 2020 um 00:21 Uhr
Nach der frühen Nominierung
:
Umfragehoch für SPD nach Kanzlerkandidatur von Olaf Scholz
Hat gut lachen: SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Olaf Scholz legt einen guten Start hin. Foto: Jonas Güttler/dpa
Berlin Nach der Nominierung von Olaf Scholz zum SPD-Kanzlerkandidaten legen die Sozialdemokraten einer Umfrage zufolge zu. Die Union verliert leicht an Zustimmung.
Nach der Nominierung von Olaf Scholz zum Kanzlerkandidaten hat die SPD in einer Umfrage um drei Prozentpunkte zugelegt. Das geht aus dem Sonntagstrend des Meinungsforschungsinstituts Kantar für die „Bild am Sonntag“ hervor.
Demnach kommen die Sozialdemokraten in dieser Woche auf 18 Prozent (15 Prozent) und liegen damit wieder vor den Grünen mit 16 Prozent (18 Prozent). Die Union verliert ebenfalls zwei Punkte und kommt in dieser Woche auf 36 Prozent. Die Umfragewerte von FDP (6 Prozent), Linke (8 Prozent) und AfD (11 Prozent) blieben zur Vorwoche unverändert.
Knapp jeder dritte Befragte (29 Prozent) hält laut einer weiteren Umfrage für die „BamS“ Scholz als geeignet für das Amt des Bundeskanzlers. Besser schnitt nur Bayerns Ministerpräsident Markus Söder (CSU) ab, den demnach 38 Prozent für geeignet halten. Klar dahinter liegen die CDU-Politiker Friedrich Merz (19 Prozent), Jens Spahn (18 Prozent) und Armin Laschet (13 Prozent). Mehr Zuspruch als Laschet erhielt auch Grünen-Chef Robert Habeck mit 18 Prozent. Der Grünen-Chefin Annalena Baerbock würden laut Umfrage derzeit 9 Prozent das Kanzleramt zutrauen.
Vorstand und Präsidium der SPD hatten Scholz am Montag einstimmig als Kanzlerkandidaten für die Bundestagswahl 2021 nominiert. Eine Bestätigung auf einem Parteitag ist nicht mehr nötig. Die SPD ist damit die erste im Bundestag vertretene Partei mit einem Kanzlerkandidaten für die Wahl im Herbst 2021.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200816-99-183009/2