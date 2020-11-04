4. November 2020 um 10:21 Uhr
Nach feierlicher Eröffnung
:
BER-Chef Lütke Daldrup negativ auf Corona getestet
Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Vorsitzender der Geschäftsführung der Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH (FBB), wurde negativ auf das Coronavirus getestet. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Schönefeld Mit mehreren Promis wird der Berliner Flughafen BER eröffnet, darunter Brandenburgs Ministerpräsident. Woidke wurde inzwischen positiv auf Corona getestet. Der Test von Flughafen-Chef Lütke Daldrup fiel negativ aus.
Der Corona-Test des Hauptstadtflughafen-Chefs Engelbert Lütke Daldrup ist negativ ausgefallen. Das teilte die Flughafengesellschaft Berlin Brandenburg am Dienstag auf Twitter mit.
Am Vortag war Brandenburgs Ministerpräsident Dietmar Woidke (SPD) positiv getestet worden, nachdem er am Samstag als Ehrengast bei der Eröffnung des Hauptstadtflughafens (BER) dabei war. Das Testergebnis von Berlins Regierendem Bürgermeister, Michael Müller (SPD), der ebenfalls dabei war, stand am Dienstagmorgen noch aus. Wo und wann Woidke sich infiziert hatte, war zunächst unklar.
Ebenfalls anwesend bei der Eröffnung waren Bundesverkehrsminister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) sowie die Chefs der Fluggesellschaften Lufthansa und Easyjet, Carsten Spohr und Johan Lundgren. Ein Schnelltest bei Scheuer fiel am Dienstag ebenfalls negativ aus, er gehe aber nach Absprache mit Ärzten in Selbstisolation, sagte eine Sprecherin.
Lütke Daldrup hatte am Dienstag betont, es sei bei der Veranstaltung sehr genau darauf geachtet worden, dass Abstände eingehalten werden und alle Maske tragen. Zudem sei ein sogenannter Hygienewächter dabei gewesen, der auf Fehlverhalten achten sollte.
Brandenburgs Ministerpräsident Dietmar Woidke war bei der BER-Eröffnung. Hat er jemanden angesteckt?. Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-200985/3