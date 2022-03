Krieg in der Ukraine : Vize-Premierministerin: Russland begeht Völkermord

"It's not a question, it's simply the reality we all face."



Ukraine's deputy PM @StefanishynaO tells @SophyRidgeSky she believes Russia is committing genocide in her country.#Ridge: https://t.co/31OokSLksh



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/HXpBMjP971