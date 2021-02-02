2. Februar 2021 um 02:51 Uhr
„California High School“
:
Trauer um TV-Star Dustin Diamond nach Krebstod
Schauspieler Dustin Diamond ist mit 44 Jahren an Krebs gestorben. Foto: Peter Kramer/KRAPE/AP/dpa/Archiv
Los Angeles Als Elfjähriger wurde er vor der Fernsehkamera zum Nachwuchsstar: Dustin Diamond war einer der Hauptdarsteller in der Hit-Sitcom „California High School“. Nun ist der US-Schauspieler mit 44 Jahren gestorben.
Trauer um den amerikanischen Schauspieler Dustin Diamond: Der frühere Kinderstar aus der Hit-Sitcom „California High School“ ist mit 44 Jahren an Krebs gestorben, wie sein Sprecher mitteilte.
Erst vor drei Wochen sei der „brutale, unerbittliche und bösartige Krebs“ bei Diamond festgestellt worden, hieß es in der Mitteilung, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vorlag.
Frühere Co-Stars, darunter Tori Spelling (47) und Mario Lopez (47), erinnerten an Diamond und seine ikonische Schüler-Rolle als Samuel „Screech“ Powers in der Teenie-Serie „California High School“ (US-Titel: „Saved by the Bell“). In der von 1989 bis 1993 laufenden Comedy-Serie um eine Gruppe Schüler wirkten auch die damaligen Nachwuchsschauspieler Elizabeth Berkley (48), Tiffani Thiessen (47) und Mark-Paul Gosselaar (46) mit.
In mehr als 80 Folgen stellte Diamond den streberhaften aber liebenswerten Schüler mit dem Spitznamen „Screech“ dar. Auch in Fortsetzungen, darunter „California Highschool 2“ (1993-2000), übernahm er diese Rolle.
„Beverly Hills, 90210“-Star Tori Spelling trauerte ihrer ersten Fernseh-Liebe hinterher. „Dustin gab mir den ersten Kuss vor der Kamera“, schrieb Spelling über ihren damaligen Gastauftritt mit 14 Jahren in der Rolle als Freundin Violet. Sie sei als Neuling sehr unsicher gewesen, aber Diamond habe sich wie ein junger Gentleman verhalten, schrieb Spelling auf Instagram.
„Dustin, man wird dich vermissen“, schrieb Mario Lopez auf Instagram zu mehreren Fotos von sich und Diamond. Tiffani Thiessen schrieb auf Instagram, sie sei „tief traurig“ über den Tod ihres früheren Co-Stars. Gosselaar würdigte den Schauspieler als „wahres Komödien-Genie“.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210202-99-262174/2