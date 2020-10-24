24. Oktober 2020 um 10:44 Uhr
Musiker
:
Samu Haber positiv auf Corona getestet
Samu Haber wurde positiv auf Corona getestet. Foto: Marcel Kusch/dpa
Berlin Bei Samu Haber ist ein Corona-Test positiv ausgefallen. Der finnische Musiker wundert sich - denn er hat überhaupt keine Symptome.
Der finnische Musiker Samu Haber (44) ist positiv auf Corona getestet worden. Er habe vor dem Auftritt in einer finnischen Fernsehshow einen Test machen müssen, der positiv ausgefallen sei.
„Ich konnte es erst nicht glauben, weil ich keine Symptome habe und mich ganz normal fühle“, schrieb Haber am späten Freitagabend auf Instagram. Der Frontmann der Band Sunrise Avenue („Hollywood Hills“) hat sich in Quarantäne begeben und wartet „auf bessere Tage“.
Haber, der mit seiner Biografie „Forever Yours“ auf Platz eins der „Spiegel“-Bestsellerliste Sachbuch steht, ist derzeit als Coach bei der Castingshow „The Voice of Germany“ zu sehen. Dort sitzt er auf einem Doppelstuhl mit Rea Garvey - und einer Plexiglasscheibe dawischen.
Am Freitag standen in Berlin Aufzeichnungen an. Nach Angaben von ProSiebenSat.1 habe sich die Produktionsfirma noch am selben Tag mit dem örtlichen Gesundheitsamt in Verbindung gesetzt. „Die aktuellen Dreharbeiten zur Show wurden am Abend mit der Genehmigung des Gesundheitsamts und unter strikter Einhaltung des ausgegebenen Maßnahmenkatalogs ohne Samu Haber abgeschlossen“, teilte ein Sprecher am Samstag auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201024-99-63297/2