RTL-Tanzshow : Sally Özcan bei Let’s Dance 2023: Kandidatin vor „fast unmöglichen Herausforderung“

Der Kampf um den Titel „Dancing Star“ 2023 geht in die nächste Runde und mit dabei ist Sally Özcan. Hier erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über die Kandidatin der 16. Staffel „Let’s Dance“ wissen sollten.

YouTuberin Sally Özcan ist schon lange nicht mehr nur für ihre Koch- und Backrezepte bekannt. Doch mit ihrer Teilnahme an der 16. Staffel „ Let’s Dance “ betritt sie unbekanntes Terrain und verlässt damit ihre Komfortzone – aufwändige Torten weichen in den kommenden Wochen aufwändigen Choreografien.

„Let’s Dance“-Kandidatin Sally Özcan: Von der YouTuberin zur Unternehmerin

Saliha Özcan, die den meisten unter dem Namen „Sally“ oder „Sallys Welt“ bekannt ist, wurde am 24. August 1988 in Bruchsal geboren. Dort wuchs die Unternehmerin mit ihren vier Geschwistern auf und schloss 2008 erfolgreich ihr Abitur ab. Die 34-Jährige entschied sich für ein Lehramtsstudium mit den Fächern Deutsch, Englisch, Hauswirtschaft und islamische Theologie. Bereits während des Studiums und ihrer Zeit als Grundschullehrerin veröffentlichte Sally Özcan 2012 YouTube-Videos, in denen es zunächst um leckere Backrezepte ging.