  1. Nachrichten
  2. Panorama

Britisches Königshaus: Prinz Harry feiert Geburtstag - Glückwünsche von der Familie

Britisches Königshaus : Prinz Harry feiert Geburtstag - Glückwünsche von der Familie

Prinz Harry feiert seinen 36. Geburtstag. Foto: Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

London Aus den Augen - aber nicht aus dem Sinn. Die britischen Royals haben Prinz Harry an seinem Geburtstag nicht vergessen.

Happy Birthday, Prinz Harry! Die britischen Royals haben am Dienstag Prinz Harry zu seinem 36. Geburtstag gratuliert. Der Enkel der Queen lebt mit seiner Ehefrau Meghan (39) und seinem kleinen Sohn Archie in der kalifornischen Küstenstadt Santa Barbara.

„Ich wünsche dem Herzog von Sussex alles Gute zum Geburtstag!“, hieß es auf dem offiziellen Instagram-Account von Königin Elizabeth II. (94). Dazu gab es ein Foto, das die Monarchin mit ihrem strahlenden Enkel bei einem Empfang vor drei Jahren im Buckingham-Palast zeigt.

Auch Prinz William (38) gratulierte samt Familie seinem Bruder mit einem Foto auf Instagram: Es zeigte die beiden Brüder und Williams sportliche Frau Kate (38) bei einem Wettrennen - Harry siegte knapp.

Das Verhältnis der beiden Brüder soll sich wieder etwas gebessert haben. Nach dem „Megxit“, der Loslösung von Harry und Meghan vom Königshaus im vergangenen Frühjahr, haben die beiden Brüder einer Biografie zufolge angeblich zwei Monate nicht miteinander gesprochen.

In Zukunft wollen Harry und die frühere US-Schauspielerin Meghan finanziell selbstständig sein. Erst kürzlich gaben sie bekannt, dass sie Serien und Filme für den Streamingdienst Netflix produzieren. Der Vertrag soll über mehrere Jahre gehen und sehr lukrativ sein.

Glückwünsche der Queen auf Instagram

Glückwünsche von Prinz William

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200915-99-573367/4