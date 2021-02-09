9. Februar 2021 um 18:18 Uhr
Privatschule
:
Paris Hilton spricht über Missbrauch und Gewalt
Paris Hilton bei ihrer Aussage in einer Ausschussanhörung im Utah State Capitol. Foto: Rick Bowmer/AP/dpa
Los Angeles Sie lebt in einer Glamourwelt, hat als Kind aber auch anderes erlebt: Paris Hilton über Missbrauch in ihrer Schulzeit.
Society-Star und Millionenerbin Paris Hilton hat über die psychologische und körperliche Gewalt gesprochen, die ihr während der Schulzeit auf einem privaten Internat widerfahren sein soll.
Sie erinnere sich immer noch sehr deutlich daran, in einem blutverschmierten, kleinen Raum ohne Bad eingesperrt worden zu sein, sagte Hilton, die am Montag an einer Anhörung der Senatskammer im Bundesstaat Utah teilnahm.
„Ich bin der Beweis, dass Geld nicht gegen Missbrauch schützt“, sagte Hilton sichtlich erschüttert. In der Einrichtung seien Kinder gegen die Wand geworfen, stranguliert und sexuell missbraucht worden. Seit 20 Jahren habe sie immer wieder Alpträume, die Erfahrung sei „traumatisch“ gewesen.
Die Legislative in Utah berät derzeit, ob private Einrichtungen, wie die Schule die Hilton besucht hat, staatlich kontrolliert werden sollten. Die Senatoren waren nach der Aussage Hiltons sichtlich überrascht. „Ehrlich gesagt, haben wir es versäumt, Sie zu beschützen“, sagte Senator Derek Kitchen nach der Anhörung.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210209-99-369157/2