  1. Nachrichten
  2. Panorama

Mehr Corona-Hotspots: 44 Städte und Landkreise sind Risikogebiet in Deutschland

Mehr Corona-Hotspots : 44 Städte und Landkreise sind jetzt Risikogebiet

Corona-Tests in Düsseldorf: Ein Mitarbeiter wartet im Flughafen auf Kundschaft. Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil

Berlin Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Deutschland steigt weiter. Auch die Zahl der Risikogebiete hat sich deutlich erhöht.

Zahlreiche Städte und Landkreise überschreiten den Grenzwert zum Risikogebiet von 50 Neuinfektionen je 100.000 Einwohner binnen sieben Tagen. Am Dienstagmorgen (13.10.2020) werden offiziell 44 Großstädte und Landkreise als Risikogebiete ausgewiesen, Hierzu zählt auch der Landkreis St. Wendel im Saarland.

Hier die Gesamtübersicht aller Städte und Landkreise, die aktuell über dem Grenzwert von 50 Neuinfektionen je 100.000 Einwohnern binnen sieben Tagen liegen:

Berlin Neukölln (138,8)

Berlin Mitte (103,2)

Cloppenburg (101,9)

Herne (99,1)

Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm (88,8)

Berlin Tempfelhof-Schöneberg (88,6)

Bremen (82,8)

Esslingen (76,6)

Regen (76,2)

Rosenheim (72,4)

Stuttgart (70,0)

Hagen (70,0)

Berlin Reinickendorf (69,4)

Offenbach (69,1)

Wuppertal (69,0)

Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg (68,9)

Fürstenfeldbruck (66,1)

Köln (66,0)

Berchtesgadener Land (65,1)

Delmenhorst (64,5)

Wesermarsch (64,3)

Leverkusen (62,3)

St. Wendel (62,1)

Frankfurt am Main (62,1)

Solingen (61,5)

Unna (61,5)

Kaiserslautern (61,3)

Grafschaft Bentheim (61,2)

Mainz (60,8)

Recklinghausen (59,4)

Gelsenkirchen (58,9)

Hamm (58,4)

Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (57,9)

Mainz-Bingen (56,7)

Memmingen (56,7)

Main-Taunus-Kreis (56,6)

Groß-Gerau (55,1)

Düsseldorf (55,0)

Duisburg (54,5)

München (53,7)

Berlin Steglitz-Zehlendorf (52,9)

Vechta (52,5)

Berlin Spandau (52,2)

Emsland (52,0)