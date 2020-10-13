13. Oktober 2020 um 11:12 Uhr
Mehr Corona-Hotspots
:
44 Städte und Landkreise sind jetzt Risikogebiet
Corona-Tests in Düsseldorf: Ein Mitarbeiter wartet im Flughafen auf Kundschaft.
Foto: dpa/Roberto Pfeil
Berlin Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in Deutschland steigt weiter. Auch die Zahl der Risikogebiete hat sich deutlich erhöht.
Zahlreiche Städte und Landkreise überschreiten den Grenzwert zum Risikogebiet von 50 Neuinfektionen je 100.000 Einwohner binnen sieben Tagen. Am Dienstagmorgen (13.10.2020) werden offiziell 44 Großstädte und Landkreise als Risikogebiete ausgewiesen, Hierzu zählt auch der Landkreis St. Wendel im Saarland.
Hier die Gesamtübersicht aller Städte und Landkreise, die aktuell über dem Grenzwert von 50 Neuinfektionen je 100.000 Einwohnern binnen sieben Tagen liegen:
Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm (88,8)
Berlin Tempfelhof-Schöneberg (88,6)
Berlin Reinickendorf (69,4)
Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg (68,9)
Berchtesgadener Land (65,1)
Grafschaft Bentheim (61,2)
Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (57,9)
Berlin Steglitz-Zehlendorf (52,9)