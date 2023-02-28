Tanzshow auf RTL : Let’s Dance 2023: Wer ist raus, wer ist dabei? Schockrauswurf in Folge 2

Die beliebte TV-Show „Let’s Dance“ geht in die 16. Staffel: 14 Promis tanzen bei Wiener Walzer, Quickstepp, Contemporary und Co. um die Wette. Wer die Show bereits in Folge zwei wieder verlassen muss, und wer weiter dabei ist.

Die beliebte Tanz-Show „Let’s Dance“ geht in die nächste Runde. Im vergangenen Jahr konnte Zirkusartist René Casselly das Finale für sich entscheiden. Doch worum geht es eigentlich in der Tanz-Show? Jedes der 14 Pärchen besteht aus einem Promi und einem Profitänzer oder einer Profitänzerin. Jede Woche steht ein anderer Tanzstil im Mittelpunkt. Das Tanz-Duo wird anhand der selbst einstudierten Choreografie auf einer 10-Punkte-Skala der Jury bewertet.

Doch die eigentliche Entscheidung, wer bleibt und wer geht, liegt bei den Zuschauern. Über ein Telefonvoting können sie für ihren Favoriten abstimmen. Das Ziel der Show ist es, die Tanz-Krone und den Titel „Dancing Star“ zu gewinnen. Bewertet werden die Tänzerinnen und Tänzer von der „Let's Dance“-Jury, bestehend aus Motsi Mabuse, Joachim Llambi und Jorge González, die auch schon in den letzten Jahren für einige Tränen und Lacher gesorgt haben.

Let’s Dance 2023: welches Team ist raus, wer ist noch dabei?

In der zweiten Folge wird es ernst: Das erste Team muss „Let´s Dance“ bereits wieder verlassen. Die Teams geben alles – ob beim langsamen Walzer, beim Cha-Cha-Cha, beim Jive oder beim schnellen Charleston. Die Performance glückt mal mehr, mal weniger gut. Keine Sorgen machen müssen sich Julia Beautx und Zsolt Sándor Cseke: Die Jury gibt dem Tanzpaar für seinen langsamen Walzer 21 Punkte – für Motsi Mabuse die „Überraschung des Abends“.

Eng wird es hingegen für Sternekoch Ali Güngörmüş und Christina Luft, für deren Jive die Jury insgesamt lediglich acht Punkte vergab. Nach dem Auftritt lautes Gelächter: Beim Tanz ist die Hose des Kochs gerissen. „Voller Einsatz“, kommentiert Motsi, während Jorge González sich vor Lachen kaum einkriegt. Zittern müssen auch Alex Mariah Peter und Alexandru Ionel, Handballer Mimi Kraus und Mariia Maksina sowie Younes Zarou und Malika Dzumaev. Am Ende die Entscheidung: Alex Mariah Peter und Alexandru Ionel sind raus. Das ist demnach der aktuelle Stand:

Chryssanthi Kavazi und Vadim Garbuzow – weiter dabei

und Vadim Garbuzow – weiter dabei Philipp Boy und Patricija Ionel – weiter dabei

und Patricija Ionel – weiter dabei Younes Zarou und Malika Dzumaev – weiter dabei

und Malika Dzumaev – weiter dabei Sally Özcan und Massimo Sinató – weiter dabei

und Massimo Sinató – weiter dabei Julia Beautx und Zsolt Sándor Cseke – weiter dabei

und Zsolt Sándor Cseke – weiter dabei Ali Güngörmüş und Christina Luft – weiter dabei

und Christina Luft – weiter dabei Alex Mariah Peter und Alexandru Ionel – raus

und Alexandru Ionel – raus Timon Krause und Ekaterina Leonova – weiter dabei

und Ekaterina Leonova – weiter dabei Sharon Battiste und Christian Polanc – weiter dabei

und Christian Polanc – weiter dabei Michael „Mimi“ Kraus und Mariia Maksina – weiter dabei

und Mariia Maksina – weiter dabei Natalia Yegorova und Andrzej Cibis – weiter dabei

und Andrzej Cibis – weiter dabei Abdelkarim und Kathrin Menzinger – weiter dabei

und Kathrin Menzinger – weiter dabei Anna Ermakova und Valentin Lusin – weiter dabei

und Valentin Lusin – weiter dabei Jens „Knossi“ Knossalla und Isabel Edvardsson – weiter dabei

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: Schauspielerin Chryssanthi Kavazi

Chryssanthi Kavazi ist seit 2017 in der Rolle der Laura Lehmann beziehungsweise Weber in der RTL-Serie „Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten“ (GZSZ) zu sehen. Die gelernte Industriemechanikerin für Produktionstechnik schloss ihre Schauspielausbildung 2014 ab und schaffte mit GZSZ ihren Durchbruch.

Foto: RTL 30 Bilder Let’s Dance 2023: Diese Promis nehmen teil

Privat hat sie ihr Glück mit Schauspieler und Sänger Tom Beck gefunden. Die beiden lernten sich während gemeinsamer Dreharbeiten kennen und sind seit 2018 verheiratet. Im darauffolgenden Jahr kam ihr Sohn zur Welt.

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: YouTuberin und Unternehmerin Sally Özcan

YouTuberin Sally Özcan ist schon lange nicht mehr nur für ihre leckeren Koch- und Backrezepte bekannt. 2012 eröffnet die Unternehmerin den YouTube-Channel „Sallys Tortenwelt“ und filmt sich bei der Umsetzung unterschiedlicher Rezepte. Da sich der Account, der mittlerweile etwa zwei Millionen Follower verzeichnet, großer Beliebtheit erfreute, folgten Kooperationen mit bekannten Supermarktketten.

Die Unternehmerin bekam 2017 zudem eine eigene Show mit dem Titel „Sally backt“, auf die 2018 die Sendung „Einfach Sally“ (VOX) folgte. Özcan gründete vor einigen Jahren eine Stiftung, um soziale Projekte zu unterstützen. Ihre Reichweite nutzt sie dabei vor allem für die Sensibilisierung im Umgang mit Geflüchteten, aber auch für den „Bundesverband Kinderhospiz“.

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: Influencerin und Schauspielerin Julia Beautx

Julia Beautx, die mit bürgerlichem Name Julia Willecke heißt, hat vor allem als YouTuberin und Influencerin Bekanntheit erlangt. Mit ihren Inhalten begeistert sie auf YouTube etwa zweieinhalb Millionen Follower, auf Instagram dreieinhalb Millionen Menschen.

Auf der Plattform TikTok folgen der 23-Jährigen sogar über vier Millionen Menschen. Mittlerweile ist Willecke auch als Schauspielerin auf den Bildschirmen zu sehen. So ist sie seit 2018 Teil der ZDF-Reihe „Frühling“ und ist eine der Hauptrollen in der ZDF-Miniserie „Gestern waren wir noch Kinder“.

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: „Germany’s Next Topmodel“-Gewinnerin Alex Mariah Peter

Alex Mariah Peter ist die Gewinnerin von „Germany’s Next Topmodel“ 2021 und gewährt auf Instagram fast 300 000 Menschen Einblick in ihren Alltag als Model. Neben ihrer Karriere als Model besucht die 26-Jährige die Universität in Köln und studiert die Fächer Journalismus und Unternehmenskommunikation.

Nach ihrer erfolgreichen Teilnahme an der Show, modelte Alex Mariah Peter für einige große Marken und war unter anderem Testimonial für Parfums von Jean Paul Gaultier und Christian Dior. Auch für Kylie Jenners Make-up-Unternehmen „Kylie Cosmetics“ stand das Model vor der Kamera.

Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: Ex-Bachelorette und Schauspielerin Sharon Battiste

Schauspielerin und Ex-Bachelorette Sharon Battiste ist ebenfalls Teil der diesjährigen Staffel „Let’s Dance“. Die gelernte Bürokauffrau stand drei Jahre lang für die Daily-Soap „Köln 50667“ (RTLZWEI) als „Clara Borkmann“ vor der Kamera. Im vergangenen Jahr war sie bei RTL als „Bachelorette“ zu sehen, die ihre letzte Rose an Kandidat Jan verschenkte.

Der Florist und das Model sind bis heute in einer Beziehung. Während ihrer Zeit als Bachelorette sprach Sharon Battiste offen über ihre Krankheit Alopecia areata, besser bekannt als kreisrunder Haarausfall. Auch auf Instagram klärt das Model über die Krankheit auf, um unter ihren Followern mehr Bewusstsein zu schaffen.

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: Das ist Natalia Yegorova

Natalia Yegorova, ehemals Klitschko, ist eine ukrainische Sängerin, Songwriterin und Aktivistin. Die 48-Jährige arbeitete zudem als Model. Über die Frau, die von 1996 bis 2022 mit dem ehemaligen Boxer Vitali Klitschko verheiratet war, ist bisher eher wenig bekannt.

Yegorova lebt mit den drei gemeinsamen Kindern in Hamburg und möchte sich nach der Trennung nicht nur im Privaten neu finden, sondern auch als Person der Öffentlichkeit. Ihre Teilnahme bei „Let’s Dance“ könnte ihr bei ihrem Vorhaben helfen.

Foto: RTL/René Lohse

Kandidatin bei Let’s Dance 2023: Anna Ermakowa ist Model und Tochter von Boris Becker

Mit Anna Ermakowa betritt die Tochter von Tennis-Profi und Olympiasieger Boris Becker und Model Angela Ermakova das Tanzparkett. Im Alter von 14 Jahren wurde sie bereits als Model bei einer Hamburger Model-Agentur unter Vertrag genommen,

Bereits 2015 feierte sie ihr Laufsteg-Debüt bei der Fashion-Week in Berlin. Dem Auftritt folgten erste große Werbedeals. Die 22-Jährige studiert in London Kunstgeschichte und ermöglicht ihren Followern auf Instagram Einblicke in ihr Leben als Model.

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Mentalist Timon Krause

Mit Timon Krause nimmt der wohl erste Mentalist an „Let’s Dance“ teil. Krause studierte zunächst Philosophie in Amsterdam und erlernte im Anschluss „mentale Fähigkeiten“ in Neuseeland. Mit gerade einmal 16 Jahren veröffentlichte er sein erstes Buch. 2016 wurde er als „Best European Mentalist“ ausgezeichnet und konnte diesen Titel bis 2018 halten.

Im selben Jahr folgte die zweite Buchveröffentlichung namens „Du bist Mentalist!“. Krause hält Vorträge und Seminare und arbeitet als Coach zum Thema Gedankenlesen und Menschenkenntnis. Im vergangenen Jahr war er zudem auf Live-Tour und unterhielt das Publikum mit seiner Show „Mind Games“.

Foto: dpa/Jens Kalaene

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Ex-Profi-Kunstturner Philipp Boy

Ebenfalls zu den Kandidaten gehört Ex-Profi-Kunstturner Philipp Boy. Der ehemalige Sportsoldat ist Vize-Weltmeister und Europameister im Kunstturnen. Aufgrund gesundheitlicher und mentaler Probleme zog er sich 2012 aus der Öffentlichkeit zurück und beendete seine sportliche Karriere.

Nach seiner Pause war Boy in unterschiedlichen TV-Shows zu sehen. So belegte er bei „Team Ninja Warrior Promi Special“ (RTL) den ersten Platz. Auch in der VOX-Sendung „Showtime of my life – Stars gegen Krebs“ nahm er 2021 teil. Nach der Teilnahme am RTL-Turmspringen im vergangenen Jahr folgt nun „Let’s Dance“ für den Ex-Profi.

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Younes Zarou – Erfolgreichster TikToker Deutschlands

Content Creator Younes Zarou ist der reichweitenstärkste TikToker Deutschlands. Nach seinem Studium der Wirtschaftsinformatik begann Zarou im August 2019 Videos auf der Plattform TikTok hochzuladen. Auf seinem internationalen Account sammeln sich fast 50 Millionen Follower, auf dem deutschen Account weitere 3,4 Millionen.

Der 25-Jährige ist für ausgefallene und kreative Fotos bekannt, auf TikTok sind die Making-Offs der Shootings besonders beliebt. Zarou nutzt seine große Reichweite auch dazu, mit seinen Followern über politische Themen zu sprechen.

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Das ist Rekord-Streamer Jens „Knossi“ Knossalla

Mit Jens Knossalla, besser bekannt als „Knossi“, ist ein weiterer Internet-Star in der beliebten Tanz-Show zu sehen. Der Entertainer, der vor allem durch YouTube und die Streaming-Plattform Twitch bekannt geworden ist, bezeichnet sich selbst als „König des Internets“. Grund hierfür sind sämtliche Streaming-Rekorde des 36-Jährigen, der meist mit goldener Krone in der Öffentlichkeit zu sehen ist.

Knossis erfolgreiche Streams verhalfen ihm sogar zu einer eigenen Late-Night-Show mit dem Namen „Täglich frisch geröstet“ (RTL). Zuletzt war er außerdem in der Survival-Show „7 vs. Wild“ zu sehen, in der er mit anderen Teilnehmenden sieben Tage auf einer Insel verbrachte.

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Sternekoch Ali Güngörmüş

Bei Sternekoch Ali Güngörmüş steht normalerweise das Kochen und nicht das Tanzen im Vordergrund. Der „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat tritt seit 2011 in vielen Kochshows auf, darunter „Grill den Henssler“ (VOX), „Kitchen Impossible“ (VOX) oder „Topfgeldjäger“ (ZDF). Seit 2020 steht er mit dem Schauspieler Adnan Maral für seine eigene Kochshow „Grillen mit Ali und Adnan“ vor der Kamera.

Neben seinen TV-Auftritten schreibt Güngörmüş Kochbücher und gibt Kochkurse. Mit „Le Canard Nouveau“ eröffnete er 2005 sein erstes eigenes Restaurant in Hamburg, für das er seinen ersten Michelin-Stern erhielt. Auch in München eröffnete er 2014 das „Pegeou“ sowie 2022 das „Pera Meze“.

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Ex-Handballspieler Michael „Mimi“ Kraus

Ob Ex-Handballspieler Michael “Mimi” Kraus in die Fußstapfen von Handball-Kollege Pascal Hens (Gewinner der Staffel 2019) treten wird, können Zuschauer in der 16. Staffel „Let’s Dance“ verfolgen. Kraus wurde 2007 mit der Handball-Nationalmannschaft Weltmeister und 2008 Teil des DHB-Olympiakaders für die Olympischen Spiele in Peking.

Im selben Jahr wurde ihm die höchste sportliche Auszeichnung der Bundesrepublik verliehen: das „Silberne Lorbeerblatt“. Mit seiner Ehefrau Isabel „Bella“ Kraus, YouTuberin und Influencerin, hat der Handball-Profi vier gemeinsame Kinder. 2020 beendete er seine sportliche Laufbahn und eröffnete ein Fitnessstudio mit seiner Frau. Zudem unterhält er etwa 235 000 Follower auf Instagram.

Foto: 7 Hauben/Wolfgang Strimmer

Kandidat bei Let’s Dance 2023: Comedian Abdelkarim

Comedian Abdelkarim, der mit bürgerlichem Namen Abdelkarim Zemhoute heißt, ist ebenfalls Kandidat der diesjährigen „Let’s Dance“-Staffel. Erste Erfahrungen vor Publikum konnte Abdelkarim bereits 2007 im „Wohnzimmertheater“ in Köln sammeln. Darauf folgte sein erstes Solo-Programm mit dem Titel „Zwischen Ghetto und Germanen“, das vom zweiten Comedy-Programm „Staatsfreund Nr. 1“ abgelöst wurde.

Seit 2020 unterhält der Comedian sein Publikum mit dem Programm „Wir beruhigen uns“. Gemeinsam mit Autor Lutz Birkner ist er auch in seinem wöchentlichen Podcast „nich.nich.nich.“ zu hören. Abdelkarim moderiert außerdem die Fußball-Comedy-Show „Tippitaka“ (DAZN) und ist Teil der dritten Staffel der erfolgreichen Amazon-Prime-Serie „LOL: Last One Laughing“. Mit „Team Abdel“ (WDR) hat der Comedian eine eigene TV-Show.

Diese Stars haben „Let’s Dance“ bisher gewonnen

Seit 2006 treten Paare aus Promis und Profi-Tänzern in der Tanz-Show gegeneinander an und begeistern die Zuschauer Woche für Woche mit ihren Choreographien. Den Titel „Dancing Star“, um den die 14 Promis der 16. Staffel in den kommenden Wochen kämpfen werden, haben diese ehemaligen Teilnehmer schon sicher:

2006: Wayne Carpendale, Schauspieler und Moderator

2007: Susan Sideropoulos, Schauspielerin und Moderatorin

2010: Sophia Thomalla, Schauspielerin, Moderatorin und Model

2011: Maite Kelly, Sängerin und Autorin

2012: Magdalena Brzeska, ehemalige Profi-Turnerin

2013: Manuel Cortez, Schauspieler und Stylist

2014: Alexander Klaws, Sänger und Musicaldarsteller

2015: Hans Sarpei, ehemaliger Fußballspieler

2016: Victoria Swarovski, Moderatorin und Sängerin

2017: Gil Ofarim, Sänger und Musicaldarsteller

2018: Ingolf Lück, Schauspieler, Komiker und Synchronsprecher

2019: Pascal Hens, ehemaliger Handballspieler

2020: Lili Paul-Roncalli, Artistin und Model

2021: Rurik Gislason, ehemaliger isländischer Fußballspieler

2022: René Casselly, Artist

Gute Laune, strenge Urteile und ausgefallen Outfits: Das ist die Jury von Let’s Dance

Für strenge Bewertungen ist vor allem Joachim Llambi bekannt. Erst ist seit 2006 Teil der Jury und bleibt den Zuschauern vermutlich durch sein gnadenloses Urteil in Form einer niedrigen Punktzahl im Gedächtnis. Vor der Bewertung des ehemaligen professionellen Turniertänzers fürchten sich die Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten wohl am meisten. Bereits vor seiner Zeit als „Let’s Dance“-Juror arbeitete Llambi als Wertungsrichter.

Auf gute Laune und sanftere Worte können sich die Promis und Zuschauer bei Motsi Mabuse verlassen. Die Tänzerin und Tanz-Trainerin wurde 1981 geboren und wuchs in Südafrika auf, bis sie im Alter von 18 Jahren nach Deutschland kam. An der Tanz-Show nahm Mabuse zunächst in Staffel zwei und drei als Profitänzerin teil. Seit 2011 ist auch sie Teil der Jury. Heute lebt sie mit Ehemann Evgenij Voznyuk und der gemeinsamen Tochter in Frankfurt. Das Ehepaar leitet gemeinsam eine Tanzschule.

Ausgefallene Outfits sind Dank Jury-Mitglied Jorge González aus „Let’s Dance“ nicht mehr wegzudenken. Der Kubaner sorgt ebenfalls für gute Stimmung und bereichert die Show jede Woche mit spektakulären Outfits und Frisuren – inklusive waghalsiger High-Heels. Gonzáles verließ sein Heimatland, da Homosexualität damals weitestgehend abgelehnt wurde und somit nicht offen ausgelebt werden konnte. Bekannt wurde der Choreograf und Stylist insbesondere durch die Show „Germany’s Next Topmodel“, in der er als „Laufsteg-Trainer“ zu sehen war. Jorge Gonzáles ist seit 2013 Teil der aktuellen Jury-Konstellation.

Wann findet die Sendung 2023 statt: Sendetermine, Sendezeiten und Wiederholungen

„Let’s Dance“ startet am 17. Februar 2023 und damit wie gewohnt an einem Freitag. Die neue Staffel beginnt um 20.15 Uhr mit der Kennlernshow, alle weiteren Folgen laufen ebenfalls freitags ab 20.15 Uhr bei RTL. Zuschauer können sich in Staffel 16 auf insgesamt 14 Folgen der beliebten Tanz-Show freuen.

Folge 1 – „Kennlernshow“: Freitag, 17.02.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 2: Freitag, 24.02.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 3: Freitag, 03.03.2023, 20.15 Uh

Folge 4: Freitag, 10.03.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 5: Freitag, 17.03.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 6: Freitag, 24.03.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 7: Freitag, 31.03.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 8: Freitag, 07.04.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 9: Freitag, 14.04.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 10: Freitag, 21.04.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 11: Freitag, 28.04.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 12 – Halbfinale: Freitag, 05.05.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 13 – Halbfinale: Freitag, 12.05.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Folge 14 – Finale: Freitag, 19.05.2023, 20.15 Uhr

Foto: RTL/RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

„Let’s Dance“ wird auch 2023 wieder von Victoria Swarovski und Daniel Hartwich moderiert. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd