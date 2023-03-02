RTL-Tanzshow : Mimi Kraus bei „Let’s Dance“ 2023 - das treibt ihm „Angstschweiß auf die Stirn“

Mimi Kraus ist Kandidat der 16. Staffel „Let’s Dance“ und tritt damit in die Fußstapfen von Handball-Kollege und „Dancing Star“ 2019 Pascal Hens. Hier erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über den Handball-Profi wissen sollten.

Getanzt hat „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat Michael „Mimi“ Kraus bislang nur auf Siegesfeiern, wie er selbst bei RTL zugibt. Was nach wenig Tanz-Erfahrung klingt, muss nicht unbedingt ein Nachteil für die beliebte RTL-Show sein. Denn Kraus wäre nicht der erste Kandidat, der bei „Let’s Dance“ das Tanzen und vielleicht sogar ein Talent für sich entdeckt.

Die Sportkarriere von „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat Mimi Kraus

Mimi Kraus kam 1983 gemeinsam mit seiner Zwillingsschwester zur Welt. Mit drei weiteren Brüdern wuchsen die Zwillinge in Göppingen auf. Erste Bekanntheit erzielte der spätere Handball-Profi bei einem Wettbewerb der Jugendzeitschrift „Bravo“. Als 16-Jähriger wurde er von den Lesern zum „Boy des Jahres“ gewählt und erhielt ein Preisgeld von 20 000 Mark. Kraus begann schon früh mit dem Handballspielen und sicherte sich bereits in seiner Jugend erste Auszeichnungen. Von 2002 bis 2007 spielte er im Verein „Frisch auf! Göppingen“, zu dem er von 2013 bis 2016 noch einmal zurückkehrte. Sowohl mit mehreren Vereinen als auch mit der Nationalmannschaft verzeichnet der Handball-Profi eine Menge Erfolge. Kraus wurde 2007 mit der Handball-Nationalmannschaft Weltmeister und 2008 Teil des DHB-Olympiakaders für die Olympischen Spiele in Peking. Weitere Erfolge feierte er unter anderem: