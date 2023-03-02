2. März 2023 um 18:47 Uhr
RTL-Tanzshow
:
Mimi Kraus bei „Let’s Dance“ 2023 - das treibt ihm „Angstschweiß auf die Stirn“
Mimi Kraus ist Kandidat der 16. Staffel „Let’s Dance“ und tritt damit in die Fußstapfen von Handball-Kollege und „Dancing Star“ 2019 Pascal Hens. Hier erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über den Handball-Profi wissen sollten.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="halfpagead"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
Getanzt hat „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat Michael „Mimi“ Kraus bislang nur auf Siegesfeiern, wie er selbst bei RTL zugibt. Was nach wenig Tanz-Erfahrung klingt, muss nicht unbedingt ein Nachteil für die beliebte RTL-Show sein. Denn Kraus wäre nicht der erste Kandidat, der bei „Let’s Dance“ das Tanzen und vielleicht sogar ein Talent für sich entdeckt.
Name: Michael „Mimi“ Kraus Beruf: Ex-Profi-Handballer, Influencer Geburtstag: 28. September 1983 (39 Jahre) Sternzeichen: Waage Geburtsort: Göppingen Instagram: mimikraus
Die Sportkarriere von „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat Mimi Kraus
Mimi Kraus kam 1983 gemeinsam mit seiner Zwillingsschwester zur Welt. Mit drei weiteren Brüdern wuchsen die Zwillinge in Göppingen auf. Erste Bekanntheit erzielte der spätere Handball-Profi bei einem Wettbewerb der Jugendzeitschrift „Bravo“. Als 16-Jähriger wurde er von den Lesern zum „Boy des Jahres“ gewählt und erhielt ein Preisgeld von 20 000 Mark. Kraus begann schon früh mit dem Handballspielen und sicherte sich bereits in seiner Jugend erste Auszeichnungen. Von 2002 bis 2007 spielte er im Verein „Frisch auf! Göppingen“, zu dem er von 2013 bis 2016 noch einmal zurückkehrte. Sowohl mit mehreren Vereinen als auch mit der Nationalmannschaft verzeichnet der Handball-Profi eine Menge Erfolge. Kraus wurde 2007 mit der Handball-Nationalmannschaft Weltmeister und 2008 Teil des DHB-Olympiakaders für die Olympischen Spiele in Peking. Weitere Erfolge feierte er unter anderem:
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="contentad"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
2007 als „Player of the Match“ im Hauptrundenspiel gegen Frankreich bei der WM 2010 als EHF-Pokal-Sieger mit dem „TBV Lemgo“ 2011 als Deutscher Meister mit dem „HSV Hamburg“ 2013 als Champions-League-Sieger mit dem „HSV Hamburg“
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQQkgpK38A/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQQkgpK38A/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQQkgpK38A/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Michael Kraus (@mimikraus)</a></p></div></blockquote>
<script async src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
2008 wurde ihm die höchste sportliche Auszeichnung der Bundesrepublik verliehen: das „Silberne Lorbeerblatt“.
2016 gewann Kraus mit dem Verein „Frisch auf! Göppingen“ erneut den EHF-Cup. Im Anschluss wechselte er zum „TVB 1898 Stuttgart“ und 2019 schließlich zur „SG BBM Bietigheim“, wo er bis zum Ende seiner Karriere 2020 spielte.
2014 musste sich Kraus gegen Vorwurf erwehren, er habe gegen Anti-Doping-Regeln verstoßen. Michael Kraus war vorgeworfen worden, dreimal innerhalb von 18 Monaten nicht bei unangemeldeten Dopingkontrollen angetroffen worden zu sein. Kraus wurde allerdings freigesprochen und seine kurzzeitige Sperre nach einstimmigen Beschluss der Anti-Doping-Kommission des Deutschen Handballbundes (DHB) aufgehoben.
Das Privatleben des ehemaligen Handball-Profis Mimi Kraus
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="mobilebanner_4"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="contentad_2"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
Der „Let’s Dance“-Kandidat ist seit 2014 mit der YouTuberin und Influencerin Isabell Kraus verheiratet, das Ehepaar hat vier gemeinsame Kinder. Auf Instagram ließen die beiden ihre Follower am Familienleben und insbesondere den Schwangerschaften teilhaben. Dass sie kaum noch gemeinsame Bilder veröffentlichen oder Erlebnisse teilen, sorgte in jüngster Vergangenheit häufiger für Schlagzeilen.
Immer wieder spekulierten die Follower und Medien über eine Trennung. Die Gerüchte bestätigte das Ehepaar bislang jedoch nicht. 2020 eröffnete das Paar ein eigenes Fitnessstudio in Stuttgart mit dem Namen „Nice Athletic Club“. Um näher bei seiner Frau und den gemeinsamen Kindern zu sein, soll Kraus das Training für „Let’s Dance“ sogar von Köln nach Göppingen verlegt haben.
<aside class="park-embed-html">
<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CpGQppWKuUM/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CpGQppWKuUM/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CpGQppWKuUM/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Michael Kraus (@mimikraus)</a></p></div></blockquote>
</aside>
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir
Inhalte von Instagram
angezeigt werden.
Dieses Element enthält Daten von Instagram. Sie können die Einbettung solcher Inhalte auf unserer
Datenschutzseite blockieren
An dieser Stelle befinden sich externe Inhalte von Instagram, die ohne JavaScript nicht funktionieren.
Mimi Kraus bei „Let’s Dance“ 2023: Das treibt ihm „Angstschweiß auf die Stirn“
„Ich liebe es, Herausforderungen anzunehmen und meine Grenzen auszuloten“, erzählt Kraus dem Sender. „Ich sag mal so, arg viel Erfahrung im Tanzen habe ich nicht“, daher treibe ihm die Teilnahme an der beliebten Tanz-Show bereits „Angstschweiß auf die Stirn“. Der Ex-Handballspieler erwartet von sich, über Grenzen hinauszugehen und freut sich auf die kommende Zeit. Den Kampf um den Titel „Dancing Star“ 2023 tritt er mit Profitänzerin Mariia Maksina an.
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="mobilebanner_5"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater">
<div id="contentad_3"></div>
</span>
<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>
Sein Motto für „Let’s Dance“ 2023: „Mein ehemaliger Trainer sagte mal: 'Man kann schlecht spielen, aber kämpfen sollte man immer!' Und genau das werde ich tun!" Ob Ex-Handballspieler Michael „Mimi” Kraus in die Fußstapfen von Handball-Kollege Pascal Hens (Gewinner der Staffel 2019) treten wird, können Zuschauer in der 16. Staffel „Let’s Dance“ verfolgen.