Corona-Fälle bei Tanzshow : „Let's Dance“ 2022: Moderator Daniel Hartwich fällt wegen Corona aus – diesen Ersatz wünschen sich Fans

Die Corona-Fälle bei der RTL-Tanzshow „Let's Dance“ reißen nicht ab. Jetzt fällt mit Daniel Hartwich sogar der Moderator der Sendung aus. Was RTL jetzt plant.

Auch Show fünf von „Let's Dance“ ist von Corona geprägt. Fielen in den vergangenen Wochen viele Prominente und Profitänzer wegen einer Corona-Infektion aus, so trifft es diese Woche auch den Moderator der Tanzsendung. Daniel Hartwich „muss sich in Quarantäne begeben und das Tanz-Spektakel von zu Hause aus verfolgen“, teilt der Sender RTL am Dienstag mit.