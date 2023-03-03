Kometenhafter Aufstieg zum Youtube-Star : Julia Beautx bei Let’s Dance 2023: Alle Infos zur Kandidatin

Influencerin, Schauspielerin, Sängerin und jetzt auch Tänzerin: Julia Beautx ist in der 16. Staffel von Let’s Dance dabei. Hier erfahren Sie alles, was Sie über die Kandidatin wissen sollten.

Influencerin, Schauspielerin, Sängerin und Moderatorin

Bevor sie in der 16. Staffel der RTL-Tanzshow als Kandidatin an den Start ging, konnte sie erstmals auf Sat.1 in der Show „Superkids – die größten Talente der Welt“ TV-Erfahrung sammeln. Zudem war sie unter anderem im Nachrichtenmagazin „Lokalzeit“ des WDR war sie zu sehen. Im Kinofilm „Das schönste Mädchen der Welt“ von 2018 hatte sie eine Nebenrolle. Auch eine TV-Hauptrolle ließ nicht lange auf sich warten: Seit 2023 spielt sie in „Gestern waren wir noch Kinder“ mit. In der Drama-Fernsehserie übernimmt sie die Rolle der Abiturientin Vivi. Nach dem Mord an ihrer Mutter durch den Vater kümmert sich um ihre jüngeren Geschwister. Als Schauspielerin will Julia Beautx ihren Künstlernamen ablegen und stattdessen unter ihrem bürgerlichen Namen auftreten.