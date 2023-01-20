IBES 2023 : Jan Köppen ist neuer Dschungelcamp-Moderator: Karriere und Privatleben

Jan Köppen: Auch bei „Let’s Dance“ ist der Moderator schon eingesprungen. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Bei „Ninja Warrior Germany“ fällt Jan Köppen durch seine Sprüche auf. Jetzt moderiert er die neue Staffel des Dschungelcamps. Doch der Moderator hat auch eine ernsthafte und soziale Seite.

„Ich bin ein Star, holt mich hier raus“ auf RTL präsentiert 2023 nicht nur neue Kandidaten im Dschungelcamp, auch bei den Moderatoren gibt es eine Änderung. An der Seite von Sonja Zietlow wird nun Jan Köppen die Sendung moderieren. Wer der Moderator ist und wie er selbst auf seine neue Rolle im australischen Dschungel blickt, wir verraten es euch.

Jan Köppen: Vom abgebrochenen Jura-Studium zur Wissensendung im ZDF

Jan Köppen wurde 1983 in Gießen geboren. Nach dem Abitur 2002 und anschließendem Zivildienst schrieb sich Köppen für Jura und BWL ein. Doch die Juristenkarriere sollte es offenbar doch nicht sein und Köppen brach sein Studium ab. Stattdessen absolvierte er nach einem Praktikum beim TV-Sender VIVA Plus ein Volontariat beim Musiksender MTV in Berlin.

2008 dann der Wechsel zum ZDF-Spartensender ZDF Info. Köppen moderierte dort die Service-Sendung „Wirtschaftswunder“, die sich um die Themen „Geld verdienen, Geld sparen, Geld ausgeben“ drehte. Kurz darauf wurde Köppen für die Sendung „Staraoke“ engagiert, einer Karaokeshow für Kinder. Dort moderierte Köppen zusammen mit der ehemaligen „Monrose“-Sängerin Bahar Kizil.

2014 folgte schließlich der Wechsel zu RTL und blieb auch dort mit der Sendung „I like the 90s“ dem Musikfernsehen treu. Er selbst habe das Jahrzehnt als „normaler 90er Durchschnitts-Teenager mit Zahnspange und der Ambition Fußballprofi“ verbracht, aber auch viel gezeichnet oder Graffitis gesprüht, sagte Köppen in einem RTL-Interview.

IBES-Moderator Jan Köppen: Show mit Jan Böhmermann

Zusammen mit den aktuellen Fernsehgrößen Jan Böhmermann, Palina Rojinski und Katrin Bauerfeind hätte es 2014 fast mit dem Deutschen Fernsehpreis geklappt. Köppen war mit seinen Kollegen für die Comedy-Sendung „Was wäre, wenn?“ nominiert. Gewonnen hatte allerdings die ZDF-Heute-Show. „Was wäre, wenn“ war aber nicht die einzige preisverdächtige Sendung, die Köppen moderiert hatte. Mit dem RTL-Wissensmagazin „Yps – Die Sendung“ konnte sich Köppen 2014 Hoffnungen auf den renommierten Grimme-Preis machen.

Den größten Bekanntheitsgrad in Deutschland bekam Köppen aber wohl durch die RTL-Sendung „Ninja Warrior Germany“. Seit 2016 ist er Teil des Moderatorenteams der Sportsendung – zusammen mit Frank Buschmann und Laura Wontorra. Auch auf das Tanzparkett hat es Köppen mittlerweile verschlagen. Die Sendung „Dance, Dance, Dance“ moderierte er zusammen mit Nazan Eckes und sprang bereits bei „Let’s Dance“ ein.

Künstler, Hundefreund, Aktivist und DJ – Tausendsassa Jan Köppen

Doch neben seiner Arbeit als Moderator zeigt sich Jan Köppen auch als kreativer Künstler. Seine zeitgenössischen Leinwandwerke waren bereits in einer Galerie in Ulm zu sehen. „Das Malen ist für mich eine Herzensangelegenheit. In der Kunstwelt glaubt man ja oft, jemand müsse das gelernt haben, um es überhaupt zur dürfen. Aber ich war schon immer Autodidakt und habe mich als Kind hingesetzt, Superhelden gemalt, irgendwann gesprüht, später eine Leinwand gekauft und mich darauf ausgedrückt“, sagte Köppen in einem Interview mit dem Veganmagazin. Auch die Musik begleitet Köppen weiterhin. Als DJ ist er in Clubs unterwegs und komponiert eigene Songs.

Doch neben der humorvollen hat Jan Köppen auch eine ernste Seite. Er setzt sich für Umwelt- und soziale Projekte ein und ist seit einigen Jahren Vegetarier und das hat mit einem Urlaub in Thailand zu tun. „Es klingt absurd, aber wir haben tatsächlich auf einer Insel ein kleines Schwein kennengelernt, so vier, fünf Wochen alt. Das haben wir dann jeden Tag besucht – ein ganz soziales Wesen, das sogar auf meinem Arm geschlafen hat. Und uns wurde klar, dass es absurd ist, wie selbstverständlich solche Tiere zu verspeisen. Seitdem haben wir kein Fleisch mehr gegessen.“ Seine Tierliebe zeigt Köppen auch auf Instagram. Dort sind zahlreiche Fotos mit seinem Hund Suki zu sehen, die zuvor als Straßenhund in Rumänien lebte.

Dschungelcamp 2023: Jan Köppen will „nichts zerstören“

Im australischen Dschungel geht es auch um Tiere, allerdings eher um Maden, Spinnen und Kakerlaken. Vegetarier Jan Köppen tritt dabei die Nachfolge von Daniel Hartwich an, der die Sendung an der Seite von Sonja Zietlow nach dem Tod von Dirk Bach (1961-2012) übernommen hatte.

Köppen hat vor der Aufgabe jedenfalls schon großen Respekt: „Das ist eine unglaublich erfolgreiche, toll gemachte Sendung. Da will man nicht reinkommen und all das zerstören“, so Köppen bei RTL. Tipps bekam Köppen bereits von Sonja Zietlow. So solle er sich einen Tageslichtwecker mitnehmen, um mit den Arbeitszeiten vor Ort klarzukommen, sagte Köppen der Agentur „Spot in News“ und weiter: „Arbeitstechnisch ist das für alle Beteiligten eine richtig krasse Produktion, aber laut Hörensagen auch eine tolle und intensive Zeit.“