IBES 2023 : Gigi Birofio: Ex-Freundin ließ Dschungelcamp-Kandidaten nach TV-Show sitzen

Bei „Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!“ wird auch Luigi „Gigi“ Birofio dabei sein. Bei Kennern des Reality-TV wohlbekannt, könnte er nun auch im Dschungelcamp mit seiner verpeilt-sympathischen Art für Unterhaltung sorgen. Fast hätte ihm Corona einen Strich durch die Rechnung gemacht.

Der Sender RTL hat die Kandidaten für das Dschungelcamp 2023 veröffentlicht. Mit dabei ist auch Luigi Birofio – besser bekannt als „Gigi“. Der Stuttgarter mit italienischen Wurzeln wird ab Freitag, 13. Januar im australischen Dschungel zu sehen sein und hat sich schon in anderen Reality-TV-Formaten als absoluter Publikumsliebling entpuppt. Seine Corona-Infektion kurz vor Start war ein Schock, doch nun ist er wieder negativ und kann am Dschungelcamp teilnehmen.

Lässig und verpeilt: Seine Sprüche machen Dschungelcamp-Kandidat Gigi zum absoluten Publikumsliebling

Mit On-Off-Freundin Michelle Daniaux sorgt der 23-Jährige regelmäßig für Drama. Bei „Ex on The Beach“ lernten sich die beiden 2020 kennen. Bei „Tempation Island V.I.P“ folgte dann allerdings die Trennung des Paars vor wenigen Wochen. In der Sendung wird die Treue in Beziehungen getestet. Gigi machte kräftig Party und ließ kleinere Flirts mit anderen Frauen nicht aus. Seiner Ex-Freundin reichte das – sie beendete die Beziehung.