Dschungelcamp : Fremdgeh-Drama in Lucas Cordalis‘ Familie: Daniela Katzenberger bei Krisengipfel

Fremdgeh-Drama in Lucas Cordalis‘ Familie: Daniela Katzenberger bei Krisengipfel

Lucas Cordalis kämpft im Dschungelcamp derzeit um die Krone. Doch er ahnt nicht, welches Fremdgeh-Drama sich parallel in seiner Familie abspielt. Auch seine Frau Daniela Katzenberger rückte zu einem Krisentreffen an.

Dschungelcamp-Kandidat Lucas Cordalis betont derzeit häufig, er wolle in die Fußstapfen seines mittlerweile verstorbenen Vaters Costa treten und Dschungelkönig werden. Doch er ahnt nicht, dass seine Familie derzeit sehr wohl bundesweit Schlagzeilen macht - aber auf eine Weise, die dem IBES-Kandidaten nicht gefallen dürfte.

Fremdgeh-Drama rund ums Dschungelcamp: Hat Peter Iris Klein betrogen?

Im Fokus des Dramas: Lucas‘ Schwiegermutter Iris Klein, die Mutter seiner Ehefrau Daniela Katzenberger. Iris Klein erhebt schwere Vorwürfe gegen ihren Ehemann Peter Klein, der momentan in Australien weilt, um dort Schwiegersohn Lucas Cordalis als Begleitperson zu unterstützen.

Iris ist überzeugt: Ihr Ehemann hat sie im Hotel Versace in Australien betrogen - mit der Begleiterin von Dschungelcamp-Kandidatin Djamila Rowe, Yvonne Woelke. Iris Klein, die selbst schon im Dschungelcamp saß, warf ihrem Ehemann öffentlich Betrug vor - in Storys auf Instagram. Sie löschte dort auch alle Pärchen-Fotos, kündigte ihren Auszug aus dem gemeinsamen Haus auf Mallorca an und stellte klar: Die Ehe ist für sie vorbei.