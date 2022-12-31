IBES : Moderatorin Verena Kerth wird Dschungelcamperin – und hat ein Ass im Ärmel

Dschungelcamp 2023: Im Januar startet die 16. Staffel von „Ich bin ein Star – holt mich hier raus!“. Mit dabei ist Moderatorin Verena Kerth. Darum könnte sie Dschungelkönigin werden.

Zwölf Promis ziehen am Freitag, 13. Januar, ins Dschungelcamp 2023 ein. Moderatorin und Kahn-Ex Verena Kerth ist auch als Kandidatin dabei und will die Dschungelkrone.

Entscheidender Vorteil? Kerth ist mit einem Dschungelkönig liiert

Seit Verena Kerth 2003 mit Oliver Kahn zusammen kam, ist sie aus der deutschen Öffentlichkeit nicht mehr wegzudenken. Den Torwart lernte sie in der Münchner Nobeldisco P1 kennen, in der sie damals jobbte. Kahn verließ für die Münchnerin sogar seine hochschwangere Frau Simone. 2008 folgte die Trennung.

Seit 2004 moderiert Kerth verschiedene Radioshows für Energy München und TV-Produktionen, wie zum Beispiel „The Dome“ (2004), „Top of the Pops“ (2005). Im Reality-TV hat Kerth auch schon einige Erfahrungswerte gesammelt: Bei „Das Model und der Freak“, „Projekt Paradies“, „Der V.I.P-Bus – Promis auf Pauschalreise“ war die Moderatorin zu sehen. Dann wurde es ruhiger um die Münchnerin.

Jetzt will die 41-Jährige im australischen Dschungel durchstarten und hat gegenüber ihren Mitstreitern und Mitstreiterinnen einen entscheidenden Vorteil: Mit Marc Terenzi hat sie einen Partner an ihrer Seite, der schon einmal im Dschungelcamp war und am Ende sogar Dschungelkönig wurde. Terenzi glaubt an den Sieg seiner Verena und gibt ihr sicherlich den ein oder anderen Tipp für Australien mit.