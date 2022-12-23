IBES : Gigi Birofio mischt als Kandidat das Dschungelcamp 2023 auf

Neuer Dschungelcamper von „Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!“ wird Gigi Birofio. Bei Kennern des Reality-TV wohlbekannt, könnte Gigi nun auch im Dschungel mit seiner verpeilt-sympathischen Art für Unterhaltung sorgen.

Lässig und verpeilt: Seine Sprüche machen Gigi zum absoluten Publikumsliebling

Mit On-Off-Freundin Michelle Daniaux sorgt der 23-Jährige regelmäßig für Drama. Bei „Ex on The Beach“ lernten sich die beiden 2020 kennen. Bei „Tempation Island V.I.P“ folgte dann allerdings die Trennung des Paars vor wenigen Wochen. In der Sendung wird die Treue in Beziehungen getestet. Gigi machte kräftig Party und ließ kleinere Flirts mit anderen Frauen nicht aus. Seiner Ex-Freundin reichte das – sie beendete die Beziehung.