IBES in Australien : Ist sie der heimliche Star im Dschungelcamp 2023?

IBES in Australien

Zwölf mehr oder weniger Prominente kämpfen ab Freitag auf RTL um die Dschungelcamp-Krone. Dabei könnte die Gewinnerin bereits jetzt feststehen – und mit ihr hat vorher niemand gerechnet.

Doch schon vor Beginn der TV-Ausstrahlung (alle Sendetermine im Überblick) deutet sich an, dass es einen heimlichen Star gibt, der allen IBES-Kandidaten die Show stehlen könnte. Ihr Name: Renata.

Weshalb zieht Renata mit ins Dschungelcamp 2023?

Für Papis Loveday soll Renata eine wichtige Funktion erfüllen: „Hoffentlich hilft die mir, meine Angst vor Ihren echten Schlangen Freunden zu überwinden“, schreibt er auf Instagram. Tatsächlich hat der 45-Jährige eine Schlangenphobie, die auf ein Ereignis in seiner Kindheit zurückgeht. „Als ich ein Kind war, wurde ein Cousin von mir im Senegal in der Hütte meiner Oma von einer Schlange gebissen. Das war ein traumatisches Erlebnis“, sagte Papis Loveday dem Schweizer Nachrichtenportal „20 Minuten“.

Papis Loveday: Frühstück mit Renata im IBES-Hotel

Nun soll Renata ihm helfen, die schweren Prüfungen im australischen Dschungel zu überstehen. Die Chemie zwischen beiden scheint schon zu stimmen. Vorab gab es bereits ein Fotoshooting und auch im Hotelzimmer ist Renata an der Seite von Papis Loveday zu finden.

So postete das Model ein Video auf Instagram, dass ihn beim Frühstück auf dem Hotelbalkon zeigt. Im Stuhl daneben hat es sich Renata gemütlich gemacht. Seine Fans scheinen Renata bereits in Herz geschlossen zu haben. Sollte es dem restlichen IBES-Publikum auch so gehen, könnte Renata den zwölf Dschungelcamp-Teilnehmern die Show stehlen – auch ohne IBES-Krone.