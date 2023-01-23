23. Januar 2023 um 08:55 Uhr
Dschungelcamp
:
Fremdgeh-Drama in Lucas Cordalis‘ Familie: Daniela Katzenberger bei Krisengipfel
Daniela Katzenberger und Lucas Cordalis: Nicht sie selbst sorgen derzeit für Schlagzeilen, sondern ihre Familie.
Foto: dpa/Fredrik Von Erichsen
Lucas Cordalis kämpft im Dschungelcamp derzeit um die Krone. Doch er ahnt nicht, welches Fremdgeh-Drama sich parallel in seiner Familie abspielt. Auch seine Frau Daniela Katzenberger rückte zu einem Krisentreffen an.
Dschungelcamp-Kandidat Lucas Cordalis betont derzeit häufig, er wolle in die Fußstapfen seines mittlerweile verstorbenen Vaters Costa treten und Dschungelkönig werden. Doch er ahnt nicht, dass seine Familie derzeit sehr wohl bundesweit Schlagzeilen macht - aber auf eine Weise, die dem IBES-Kandidaten nicht gefallen dürfte.
Fremdgeh-Drama rund ums Dschungelcamp: Hat Peter Iris Klein betrogen?
Im Fokus des Dramas: Lucas‘ Schwiegermutter Iris Klein, die Mutter seiner Ehefrau Daniela Katzenberger. Iris Klein erhebt schwere Vorwürfe gegen ihren Ehemann Peter Klein, der momentan in Australien weilt, um dort Schwiegersohn Lucas Cordalis als Begleitperson zu unterstützen.
Iris ist überzeugt: Ihr Ehemann hat sie im Hotel Versace in Australien betrogen - mit der Begleiterin von Dschungelcamp-Kandidatin Djamila Rowe, Yvonne Woelke. Iris Klein, die selbst schon im Dschungelcamp saß, warf ihrem Ehemann öffentlich Betrug vor - in Storys auf Instagram. Sie löschte dort auch alle Pärchen-Fotos, kündigte ihren Auszug aus dem gemeinsamen Haus auf Mallorca an und stellte klar: Die Ehe ist für sie vorbei.

    A post shared by Lucas Cordalis (@lucascordalis)


Daniela Katzenberger bei Krisengipfel mit Iris Klein
Ihre Instagram-Storys hat sie zwar mittlerweile längst gelöscht und auch ihren Account auf privat gestellt, doch das Drama hatte sich da schon wie ein Lauffeuer verbreitet.
Mittlerweile ist auch die ganze Familie eingeschaltet, wie die „Bild“ erfahren haben will. Demnach habe am Wochenende in der Familien-Finca von Iris Klein ein Krisengipfel stattgefunden, zu dem auch Daniela Katzenberger angereist sei. „Daniela ist von der Situation maximal genervt“, berichtete ein angeblicher Insider der „Bild“. Ein Wunder wäre es nicht, schließlich ist der Vorfall nicht gerade gute Publicity - die Teilnahme von Lucas Cordalis im Dschungelcamp wirkt da plötzlich nur noch wie eine Nebensache.
Peter Klein weist Vorwürfe zurück
Peter Klein und auch die angebliche Affäre streiten die Gerüchte übrigens vehement ab. Die „Bild“ berichtet weiterhin, dass Peter Klein seiner Frau nach dem Ärger ein Liebes-Ultimatum gesetzt haben soll. Entweder sie bleibe seine Frau - oder er treffe sich, mit wem er wolle. Deeskalierendes Verhalten sieht wohl anders aus...