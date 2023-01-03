Dschungelcamp-Kandidat 2023 : Semmelrogge fehlt in Australien – ersetzt dieser Nackt-Promi den vorbestraften Schauspieler?

Die Uhr tickt – noch immer ist Dschungelcamp-Kandidat Martin Semmelrogge nicht in Australien eingetroffen. Wird dieses Nacktmodell den vorbestraften Schauspieler ersetzen?

Am 13. Januar startet die 16. Staffel von „Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!“. Inzwischen sind die Kandidaten nach Abflug vom Frankfurter Flughafen in Australien angekommen, doch ein Promi fehlt: Martin Semmelrogge . Am Dienstagnachmittag, 3. Januar (MEZ) lässt er immer noch auf sich warten. Und allmählich wird die Zeit knapp, denn bis Mittwochabend Ortszeit müssen die Kandidaten eingetroffen sein, damit sie bis zum Start der RTL-Show die vorgeschriebene Quarantänezeit einhalten können.

Dschungelcamp–Kandidat Semmelrogge: Ersetzt dieses Busenwunder den vorbestraften Schauspieler?

Gelingt es der Produktionsfirma nicht, auf dem letzten Drücker ein Visum für Semmelrogge zu erhalten, muss ein Ersatzkandidat her. Besser gesagt eine Ersatzkandidatin, denn diese soll bereits den Flieger nach Down Under bestiegen haben. Melody Haase, Busenwunder auf der Erotik-Plattform „Only Fans“, soll in Begleitung von Mitarbeitern der Produktionsfirma von „Ich bin ein Star – holt mich hier raus“ gesichtet worden sein.