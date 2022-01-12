„Ein Zeichen setzen“ : Darum hat sich Dschungelcamp-Kandidatin Linda Nobat für den Playboy ausgezogen

Die ehemalige „Bachelor“-Teilnehmerin Linda Nobat präsentiert sich kurz vor Start des Dschungelcamps im Playboy. Mit den Fotos in dem Männermagazin verfolgt sie ein bestimmtes Ziel.

Für das diesjährige RTL-Dschungelcamp stehen nun alle zwölf Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten fest. Der Fernsehsender gab am Montagabend mit dem Personenschützer Peter Althof sowie den aus verschiedenen Formaten mehr oder weniger bekannten Reality-Sternchen Tara Tabitha, Janina Youssefian und Linda Nobat die letzten vier Namen für die 15. Staffel der Reality-Show „Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!“ bekannt. Am 21. Januar soll es losgehen. Coronabedingt entsteht die Show diesmal in Südafrika statt wie früher in Australien.