IBES : Mit Power und viel Ehrgeiz: Cecilia Asoro kämpft 2023 um die Dschungelkrone

Mit Cecilia Asoro zieht eine Reality-TV-erprobte Teilnehmerin ins Dschungelcamp. Asoro ist bekannt für ihre direkte Art – auch in der RTL-Show wird sie wohl kein Blatt vor den Mund nehmen.

Aufbrausend und direkt: Cecilia Asoro bringt Konfliktpotenzial in den australischen Busch

Dass die 26-Jährige keinen Konflikten aus dem Weg geht, hat sie schon in mehreren Formaten unter Beweis gestellt. Bei „Prominent Getrennt“ konnten die Zuschauer mitverfolgen, wie Cecilia sich bei den Spielen des Formats wegen Nichtigkeiten mit Ex-Freund Markus Kok ( alias „Koki“) in die Haare bekam.

Den ersten Schritt ins TV machte Cecilia 2015 bei Heidi Klums Modelshow „Germany’s Next Topmodel“. Ehrgeizig ist die Düsseldorferin mit ghanaisch-italienischen Wurzeln: Sie ließ sich nach bescheidenem Erfolg nicht entmutigen und bewarb sich 2016 gleich noch mal bei der Klumschen Castingshow – Neuer Look inklusive. Aus dem Titel wurde nichts, sie arbeitete danach trotzdem als Model weiter.

Beim „Bachelor“ kämpfte Cecilia Asoro 2019 um die Rosen von Andrej Mangold, auch bei „Take Me Out“ und „Beauty and the Nerd“ begab sie sich im TV auf Männersuche. Schon ziemlich kameraerprobt suchte sie zuletzt bei „Are You The One?“ nach ihrem passenden Deckel. Auch dort eckte Cecilia häufiger mit anderen Kandidatinnen an – ihre Fans lieben sie aber für ihre direkte und temperamentvolle Art.